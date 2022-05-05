"Did I just make Sony delete their tweet?" - Fans react over major misinformation in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic post

PlayStation has found itself in a pickle with the announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's remake on May 4. Given the significance of this date to the Star Wars fandom, Sony decided to announce the remake of the classic and capitalize on the momentum.

However, they declared the title a PlayStation 5 exclusive in their tweet. This led to the community calling them out. Shortly thereafter, the tweet was deleted.

PlayStation is on the receiving end of criticism for anti-consumer action. Its decision to keep trials at a higher tier of the new service, for example, has been criticized by many. Today's issue is far lighter than other problems, but it's an outcome that could've been easily avoided.

The gaming community immediately caught the error in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's announcement

The community first noted the problem when Sony announced it on May 4 from its official handle. The tweet wished well to every Star Wars fan and added that the remake of Knights of the Old Republic would be coming exclusively to PlayStation 5.

Many fans rightly pointed out that the claim was incorrect on two major grounds. The remake will also be released simultaneously on PC, so those without a PlayStation 5 can still access the game.

Secondly, it will be timed exclusively on consoles. In other words, the game will be available on Xbox consoles after a certain period. While Sony rectified the error, the incident did not go unnoticed.

Fans aren't happy with Sony

With stiff competition between Xbox and PlayStation heating up, fans of either won't let go of any opportunity to criticize their 'rivals.' The critics' job gets a lot easier when official accounts make trivial blunders. Community members quickly pointed out the finer details, with one person stating the obvious.

Some feel that if the tweet wasn't deleted, there could have been legal repercussions since Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is multi-platform.

There were also some hilarious responses to the issue.

Knights of the Old Republic is one of the classics in the series. Such is excellent that one user stated that they would continue with the original.

While the deleted tweet will prevent any legal repercussions, Sony will have to hope to avoid repeating such occurrences in the future.

