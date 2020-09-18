Discord Nitro users can now claim free Xbox Game Pass

Discord is teaming up with Xbox to give a complimentary Xbox Game Pass to all the Nitro users. This came to light when HypeSquad members of Discord received an email this morning regarding the partnership with Microsoft's Xbox.

The official statement read:

"It's September, and we're near the beginning of the yearly flood of great new games: from the newest Battletoads to Microsoft Flight Simulator letting us take a vacation to anywhere in the world. To help you dip your toes into as many games as possible in the fall season, we're teaming up again with Xbox to give all Nitro subscribers three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC."

Steps to claim free Xbox Game Pass using Discord Nitro

If you're someone who is currently subscribed to Discord Nitro, you can claim a free Xbox Game Pass by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Discord app and head to the user settings.

Step 2: Click on the Nitro tab, and you'll see a new button for the redeem code.

Step 3: Visit microsoft.com/redeem and sign in to your Microsoft account.

Step 4: Use your secret redeem code to claim your free Xbox Game Pass.

Step 5: After redeeming, download the Xbox app for Windows 10.

Discord also added in their statement:

"Already subscribed? You're more than welcome to give your code to someone who could use some more games right about now. Whether it's surviving the wasteland in Fallout 76 or just a relaxing few rounds of Golf With Your Friends, they'll be sure to find something to check out."

Xbox Game Pass benefits

We’re back with another Discord Nitro + Xbox Game Pass Deal.



Nitro subs get 3 free months of Game Pass for PC. That’s a buffet of 100+ games, incl. new releases like Microsoft Flight Simulator & Crusader Kings III.



Head to your gift inventory to claim yours by 11/17 pic.twitter.com/QCSK7dYyB2 — Discord (@discord) September 17, 2020

The Xbox Game Pass gives you unlimited access to the game library for a month. The cost of an Xbox Game Pass is $10, which is better than spending money on each game. For a regular Xbox console player, the console is worth buying, and with Discord Nitro, users can even claim it for free.