Disguised Toast reveals one DSG League of Legends player rejected a lucrative LCS deal to play for his team

While watching his team play in the League of Legends Summer NACL, Disguised Toast revealed that one member of DSG had turned down a very lucrative deal to join his squad for lower pay. The streamer has been praised by many in the esporting scene for spearheading content creator-owned teams in competitive leagues. For those unaware, he has teams dedicated to games such as Valorant and League of Legends.

This OfflineTV member started his content creation journey by playing the popular card game Hearthstone and has become a very recognizable streamer. He formed DSG last year, and this team got an entry into the Valorant NA Challengers and recently announced they would play in the MOBA space.

While watching the latest match between DSG and MU, Disguised Toast revealed that one of the former's players had turned down an offer worth ten times more than his current contract from an LCS team. During the Pick phase of this game, the streamer explained why the individual had refused a better offer:

"Minor update on the LCS offer that one of the players received. Remember, this LCS offer is 10 times what we are paying our players. But, that player has decided to turn down the LCS offer because they enjoy playing on DSG and like the team vibes better here."

"He is a real one": Disguised Toast on player turning down 10x pay raise to play for the DSG League of Legends team

DSG @Disguised



Game begins at 3PM PST



pls god let us win something toast cant take these losses anymore ive seen him curled up on the couch some nights sobbing to himself OUR FIRST EVER LCS CHALLENGERS GAME HAPPENS TODAY vs @TeamLiquidLoL Game begins at 3PM PSTpls god let us win something toast cant take these losses anymore ive seen him curled up on the couch some nights sobbing to himself OUR FIRST EVER LCS CHALLENGERS GAME HAPPENS TODAY vs @TeamLiquidLoL Game begins at 3PM PSTpls god let us win something toast cant take these losses anymore ive seen him curled up on the couch some nights sobbing to himself https://t.co/BcZZCjDfmC

Disguised Toast's League of Legends team is currently competing in the NACL Summer 2023. In it, their lineup sees FakeGod as the Top Laner, Tomio as the Jungler, Young as the Mid Laner, Meech as the Bottom Laner, and Zeyzal in support.

The streamer had high expectations from his team and called FakeGod a relative to Faker as a complement while announcing the team on stream last month.

While it hasn't been confirmed which of the five DSG players got an offer from a top-tier LCS team, Disguised Toast was quite pleased to reveal that he had turned it down. Here's what the streamer had to say about the deal:

"So they turned down 10x pay raise to play in the franchise league to hang out with the homies in tier two. And I swear I did not hold a gun to his head. He is a real one."

Timestamp 0:19:09

Disguised Toast also hoped that the decision to stay at DSG doesn't backfire. Here's what he stated:

"Well, I hope it pays out for him. Because it'd be really awkward if he turned down that opportunity to lose during Playoffs. That would be very bad."

So far, the team has more or less lived up to Disguised Toast's expectations. They're currently in second place in the NACL Summer 2023 league, having won five, drawn six, and lost only two matches. With the top eight sides qualifying for the Playoffs, which has a prize pool of $100,000, that is a good position to be in.

Poll : 0 votes