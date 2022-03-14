"Hundred percent OTK should win the stream award for best org": Disguised Toast says Mizkif's OTK deserves an award over OfflineTV

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" was one of the streamers who chipped in with his views regarding a particular category of The Streamer Awards where his organization was nominated for a title.

The battle between the two most prominent streamer organizations, OfflineTV (OTV) and One True King (OTK), was witnessed at The Streamer Awards, where they both competed for the title of 'Best Content Organization.'

OTK was the victorious organization after which Disguised Toast had some words for his audience regarding this matter:

"Hundred percent, OTK should win the stream award for best org."

Disguised Toast talks about why OTK deserved the Best Content Organization award over OTV

Disguised Toast had been rewatching some of the interesting bits, and parts of the awards show that premiered on March 13, 2022, live on his stream. Watching the VOD of The Streamer Awards for around twenty minutes, the streamer was asked the following question by one of his viewers in his Twitch chat:

"How did OTK beat out OTV and 100 Thieves?"

Providing a very reasonable and rational opinion about the viewer’s question, Toast mentioned how One True King is a solid organization that focuses on streaming and streamer-related content whereas OfflineTV has a more well-established fan base on YouTube.

He started off by comparing OTK with the likes of OTV and 100 Thieves:

"I would say over the last year, OTK has been doing a lot of stream, good stream content. This is the streamer awards, right? Like I would say OTV does better YouTube, a hundred percent, no contest. No contest compared to the other two, 100 Thieves is pretty good at selling merch."

He further mentioned why he sided with OTK:

"And, OTK is just really good at doing stream content. They've done so much collab, so much game shows, so a hundred percent OTK should win the stream award for best org."

Toast won the award for the category of Best Strategy Game Streamer at The Streamer Awards show. After providing his take on the topic, the OfflineTV member continued to watch the rest of the awards ceremony. Soon after, he was seen playing his signature game Hearthstone.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's take on OTK winning over OTV

Fans and viewers in the streamer's Twitch chat agreed with what he had to say regarding One True King winning over his own organization. Fans also agreed that OTK's YouTube content did not hold a candle to OfflineTV's content.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via DisguisedToast/Twitch chat)

Following the massive success of The Streamer Award show, a number of Twitch streamers opened up about their thoughts regarding some of the categories present in the show.

The award show hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella" garnered a massive viewership of more than three hundred thousand concurrent viewers and around four million views on the VOD on Twitch.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi