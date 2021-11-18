DisguisedToast bids farewell to Facebook Gaming: Valkyrae, Hafu, and others react

Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang has just tweeted announcing his split from popular streaming platform Facebook Gaming after a two-year partnership.

DisguisedToast first moved away from Twitch to partner up with Facebook Gaming back in November 2019. His stint with the platform lasted for two years and he announced via Twitter that he will no longer be streaming on the platform.

DisguisedToast reveals he is leaving Facebook Gaming via Twitter

Toast @DisguisedToast



Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platform



The last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can’t wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. Thank you, @FacebookGaming Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platformThe last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can’t wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. Thank you, @FacebookGaming Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platformThe last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can’t wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. https://t.co/x8ltvOpzTV

DisguisedToast made a statement on his social media page earlier today about leaving Facebook Gaming. He announced on November 17 that it will be his last stream on the platform he signed an exclusive deal with only 2 years ago. The deal saw DisguisedToast become a major face on the platform.

DisguisedToast moved to Facebook Gaming after streaming on Twitch for many years. Back in April 2021, during a "Just Chatting" stream on Twitch where he caught up with his community, he had expressed how happy he was to be streaming on Facebook Gaming and how the platform was better than Twitch.

DisguisedToast has previously mentioned on various occasions his problems with Twitch. He sighted things like lack of freedom and DMCA issues as some of the reasons why he disliked Twitch. Back in February 2021, during one of his streams with Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina", he said:

“Also, I get to listen to music on Facebook. Oh no, plays five seconds of Taylor Swift Twitch? Guess your account’s going to be banned."

Since DisguisedToast's announcement, however, members of his community seem to be pushing for the streamer to return full-time on Twitch. Fans of the streamer are letting him know where they would like to see him stream in their replies to his tweet.

DisguisedToast has also been dropping hints as to where he might be heading next. In a reply to his fellow streamer Rumay "Hafu" Wang, who said she was excited to see where Jeremy went next, he replied by saying that Hafu might be his competitor.

Hafu @itshafu @DisguisedToast @FacebookGaming :) first youtube, then twitch, then facebook -- excited to see you thrive wherever you go next @DisguisedToast @FacebookGaming :) first youtube, then twitch, then facebook -- excited to see you thrive wherever you go next

Toast @DisguisedToast @itshafu @FacebookGaming thanks hafu, but I might have to move you from "friend" to "competition" once again @itshafu @FacebookGaming thanks hafu, but I might have to move you from "friend" to "competition" once again

Hafu wasn't the only streamer to react to his massive announcement. Other streamers like Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and YouTube star Seán "Jacksepticeye'" McLoughlin also chimed in, showing their excitement.

Fans had something to say as well:

Valkyrae said how it was the end of an era in her tweet to Jeremy.

To which the streamer replied:

Meanwhile, Jacksepticeye tweeted congratulating Toast on his success with Facebook Gaming over the past two years:

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @DisguisedToast @FacebookGaming Congrats on all the success with them. Excited to see what you do next ❤️ @DisguisedToast @FacebookGaming Congrats on all the success with them. Excited to see what you do next ❤️

The announcement was met with wholesome replies from many other content creators, streamers and fans.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DisguisedToast now has a few options to choose from on which platform he'll be streaming next as he has followers on Twitch and around 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Edited by R. Elahi