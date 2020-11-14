Does Rocket League require PlayStation Plus? Here's everything to know

Rocket League players have been asking if they need the PlayStation Plus service on their PlayStation 4 to play the game and apparently, they don't.

After its release in 2015 as a PC and PlayStation 4 exclusive, Rocket League became so popular that the developers, Psyonix, had to bring the game to the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. Rocket League was made a free-to-play game in September on all platforms. This means that gamers can now play Rocket League from any platform at absolutely no extra cost. All that one needs is a working internet connection and one of the supported platforms for Rocket League. However, since the launch of the PS4, the PlayStation Plus subscription service has been required to play most multiplayer games on the console.

🚨🚨🚨

Rocket League free to play is LIVE and available for download!!! Get it now and #TakeYourShot pic.twitter.com/1CfAVFhkiZ — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 23, 2020

Let's take a detailed look at everything there is to know about Rocket League and the PlayStation Plus service.

PlayStation Plus and Rocket League

Apart from turning into a free-to-play game, Rocket League was also greeted by a bunch of additions to the game when the update dropped. Some of these additions include

New Competitive Ranks for the ranked leaderboard in Rocket League

New Tutorials for new players to learn about the basic HUD as well as Button Layout

New Driver Challenges for new players to unlock base items that were included with the paid version of Rocket League

New Quick chats such as "Bumping!" and "Passing!"

Change in default settings for new players

Apart from this, the Rocket League official blog release also states,

"PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be required for online play on those platforms."

Advertisement

So, the PlayStation Plus service is not required to play Rocket League on the PS4

Along with that, Rocket League had also clarified that any friends that existed on a player's Rocket ID would be moved to Epic Friends in their Epic Games profile.