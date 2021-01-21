Former US President Donald Trump was recently "banned indefinitely" by Twitch on top of its previous suspension of his account.

This decision from Twitch is an attempt to help reduce the risk of inciting further violence. Trump was temporarily blocked from the platform after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol on January 6. Despite being temporarily blocked from the platform, Trump's account on Twitch was left active at that time.

Trump was also banned from Facebook and Twitter after the incident, which took place on January 6. However, experts have suggested that most of these bans will be reassessed once Trump leaves office. The news was initially covered by The Verge, along with exclusive quotes from a Twitch spokesperson.

Here's everything to know about Donald Trump's indefinite ban from Twitch.

Donald Trump banned indefinitely from Twitch.

Twitch's ban handed to Trump means that the former US President will have no opportunity to appeal against the ban. It also prohibits Trump from creating a separate account on the platform unless the indefinite suspension is lifted.

Twitch isn't the first platform to have banned Trump after the mob attack on the US Capitol.

All the platforms that banned Trump over the deadly Capitol violence:

• Twitter

• Facebook/Instagram

• YouTube

• Snapchat

• Twitch

• Shopify https://t.co/FRds9tG3uA pic.twitter.com/FTNAbuokea — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 14, 2021

The official statement from a Twitch spokesperson to The Verge reads:

"The President’s statements continue to be interpreted as calls to action, and we are taking this action to remove the potential for harm to our community and the general public. Twitch has clear rules that prohibit hateful conduct, harassment, or incitement of violence on our service, and we consider off-service events when making enforcement decisions."

"However, the events of the past weeks have highlighted a gap with respect to rhetoric that encourages violence, regardless of whether or not it was directly streamed on Twitch. We will be updating our policies as a result of our consideration of this situation."

Although the Twitch spokesperson suggested a reassessing of the future situation, it remains to be seen how long goes by before the former President makes a return to the platform.