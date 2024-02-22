Dota 2 7.35c patch notes revealed

Dota 2 7.35c patch notes are now out for players to scour through and adjust accordingly. Besides item, neutral item, and hero updates, Valve also introduced changes to the Ancient Dragon King cosmetic.
The tweaks are as follows:
- You can now High Five the Ancient Dragon King, featuring a custom high-five effect.
- Ancient Dragon King now performs a global celebratory roar every time your team makes a rampage.
- Ancient Dragon King will now be usable permanently and not only during the Year of the Dragon.
Apart from that, check out the Dota 2 7.35c patch notes below.
Dota 2 7.35c patch notes explored
The Dota 2 7.35c patch notes are as follows:
NEUTRAL CREEP UPDATES
KOBOLD
- Base Damage increased by 3
KOBOLD FOREMAN
- Base Damage increased by 3
KOBOLD SOLDIER
- Base Damage increased by 3
HILL TROLL PRIEST
- No longer casts Heal when first attacked
OGRE BRUISER
- Now won't cast Ogre Smash! while above 70% health
ITEM UPDATES
HELM OF IRON WILL
- Armor bonus decreased from +5 to +4
ORB OF VENOM
- Cost decreased from 275 to 250
TALISMAN OF EVASION
- Evasion bonus increased from +15% to +20%
VOODOO MASK
- Spell Lifesteal bonus against heroes/creeps increased from +10/2% to +12/2.4%
BLACK KING BAR
- Avatar Magic Resistance increased from 50% to 60%
BLOODSTONE
- Recipe changed. Now requires a Void Stone (700) instead of 700g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- Now provides +3 Mana Regen
BLOODTHORN
- Total cost decreased from 6825 to 6625 (due to Orchid Malevolence change)
- Soul Rend Extra damage on hit decreased from 60 to 50
DAGON
- Spell Lifesteal bonus increased from +11/12/13/14/15% to +15%
- Energy Burst Cooldown decreased from 35/30/25/20/15s to 27/24/21/18/15s
DIFFUSAL BLADE
- Inhibit now has a mana cost of 25
DISPERSER
- Recipe cost increased from 400 to 800. Total cost increased from 5700 to 6100
- Suppress no longer has an AoE
- Suppress now always affects both the target and the user
ETERNAL SHROUD
- Health bonus decreased from +300 to +250
GLEIPNIR
- Recipe cost decreased from 450 to 250. Total cost decreased from 5650 to 5450
HEART OF TARRASQUE
- Strength bonus increased from +35 to +40
HEAVEN'S HALBERD
- Total cost decreased from 3550 to 3500 (due to Sange change)
- Evasion bonus increased from +20% to +25%
- Health Regen and Lifesteal Amp bonus increased from +20% to +25%
HELM OF THE OVERLORD
- Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 300. Total cost decreased from 6200 to 5725
KAYA
- Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2050 to 2000
- Spell Lifesteal Amplification bonus decreased from +24% to +20%
- Spell Amplification bonus increased from +8% to +10%
KAYA AND SANGE
- Total cost decreased from 4100 to 4000
- Status Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%
- Spell Lifesteal Amplification bonus decreased from +30% to +25%
- Health Regen and Lifesteal Amp bonus increased from +22% to +25%
KHANDA
- Empower Spell base damage increased from 100 to 150
MAGE SLAYER
- Recipe cost increased from 200 to 400. Total cost increased from 2625 to 2825
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +25% to +20%
- Mage Slayer debuff damage per second increased from 20 to 25
- Mage Slayer debuff duration decreased from 6s to 3s
MANTA STYLE
- Total cost decreased from 4600 to 4550 (due to Yasha change)
METEOR HAMMER
- Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 400. Total cost decreased from 3100 to 2850
MONKEY KING BAR
- Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 600. Total cost decreased from 4900 to 4700
NULLIFIER
- Nullify projectile speed increased from 1100 to 1800
ORB OF CORROSION
- Total cost decreased from 900 to 875
ORCHID MALEVOLENCE
- Recipe cost decreased from 650 to 450. Total cost decreased from 3475 to 3275
PARASMA
- Now requires a 400 gold recipe. Total cost increased from 5575 to 5975
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +45 to +40
RADIANCE
- Evasion bonus increased from +15% to +20%
REVENANT'S BROOCH
- Phantom Province Mana Cost decreased from 75 to 50
- Phantom Province no longer consumes mana for attacks generated by abilities
SANGE
- Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2050 to 2000
- Status Resistance bonus increased from +12% to +16%
SANGE AND YASHA
- Total cost decreased from 4100 to 4000
- Status Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%
- Health Regen and Lifesteal Amp bonus increased from +22% to +25%
SHIVA'S GUARD
- Recipe cost increased from 1700 to 2050. Total cost increased from 4825 to 5175
- Armor bonus decreased from +16 to +15
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +5
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +6 to +5
VEIL OF DISCORD
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +5 to +4
- Armor bonus decreased from +5 to +4
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +4
VLADMIR'S OFFERING
- Now provides +2 Armor
- Now provides +0.75 Mana Regen
- Vladmir's Aura bonus mana regen decreased from 1.75 to 1
- Vladmir's Aura bonus armor decreased from 4 to 2
WRAITH BAND
- Armor bonus decreased from +2/4 to +1.75/3.5
YASHA
- Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2050 to 2000
YASHA AND KAYA
- Total cost decreased from 4100 to 4000
- Spell Lifesteal Amplification bonus decreased from +30% to +25%
NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES
ARCANE RING
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +7 to +6
FAIRY'S TRINKET
- Health bonus decreased from +75 to +50
OCCULT BRACELET
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +4 to +3
SAFETY BUBBLE
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +2
- Bubbled Up Cooldown increased from 5s to 8s
TRUSTY SHOVEL
- Health bonus increased from +75 to +90
BULLWHIP
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +3 to +2.75
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +2.5 to +2
- Whip cast no longer interrupts movement
SPECIALIST'S ARRAY
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +7 to +6
CRAGGY COAT
- Armor bonus increased from +6 to +8
GIANT'S RING
- Strength bonus decreased from +35 to +30
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from +50 to +45
MAGIC LAMP
- Health bonus increased from +300 to +500
- Rejuvenate Heal increased from 1000 to 1250
UNWAVERING CONDITION
- Unwavering Max Health increased from 1500 to 1800
HERO UPDATES
ABADDON
- BORROWED TIME
- Cooldown increased from 70/60/50s to 80/70/60s
ARC WARDEN
- Base Strength decreased from 22 to 20
- Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4
- SPARK WRAITH
- Duration decreased from 45s to 16s
BATRIDER
- FLAMEBREAK
- Radius decreased from 500 to 450
CHAOS KNIGHT
- REALITY RIFT
- Pull Distance increased from 250/300/350/400 to 300/350/400/450
CHEN
- DIVINE FAVOR
- Now has a mana cost of 75
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Penitence Damage decreased from 225 to 175
DEATH PROPHET
- EXORCISM
- Active Movement Bonus decreased from 8/12/16% to 4/8/12%
DOOM
- SCORCHED EARTH
- Bonus Move Speed decreased from 8/9/10/11% to 7/8/9/10%
- DOOM
- Duration decreased from 16s to 12/14/16s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Scorched Earth Damage decreased from +15 to +12
DRAGON KNIGHT
- ELDER DRAGON FORM
- Frost Breath movement slow decreased from 0/0/40/60% to 0/0/30/45%
- Frost Breath attack slow decreased from 0/0/40/60 to 0/0/30/45
- Aghanim's Scepter Black Dragon Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25% to 20%
EMBER SPIRIT
- SLEIGHT OF FIST
- Mana Cost increased from 60 to 65
ENIGMA
- MALEFICE
- Cast Range decreased from 600 to 450/500/550/600
FACELESS VOID
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- TIME DILATION
- Cooldown Progression Slow decreased from 60% to 30/40/50/60%
- TIME LOCK
- No longer has a bonus duration against creeps
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Time Lock Damage decreased from +40 to +30
- Level 20 Talent Attack Speed during Chronosphere decreased from +95 to +80
HOODWINK
- ACORN SHOT
- Slow Duration decreased from 0.45s to 0.35s
LESHRAC
- DIABOLIC EDICT
- Damage per explosion increased from 9/16/23/30 to 10/18/26/34
- PULSE NOVA
- Activation Mana Cost decreased from 70 to 50/60/70
LION
- EARTH SPIKE
- Cooldown increased from 11s to 14/13/12/11s
- MANA DRAIN
- Movement Slow/Bonus decreased from 20/25/30/35% to 15/20/25/30%
- Aghanim's Shard Magic Resistance decreased from 80% to 60%
- Aghanim's Shard Bonus Break Distance decreased from 400 to 200
- Aghanim's Shard now breaks on secondary targets if Lion loses vision of them
LONE DRUID
- SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR
- Bear Movespeed decreased from 340/360/380/400 to 300/330/360/390
- Cooldown increased from 120s to 150/140/130/120s
- Bear is now properly affected by Monkey King's Jingu Mastery
MAGNUS
- SKEWER
- Fixed interactions between Skewer and other forced movement abilities (e.g: Primal Beast Pulverize) causing Skewer to deal damage relative to the distance between the target and the center of the map.
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Skewer Cooldown Reduction decreased from 7s to 5s
- Level 20 Talent Skewer Range decreased from +375 to +275
MEEPO
- DIG
- Max Health Restore decreased from 35% to 25%
- MEGAMEEPO
- Stats gained from other Meepos decreased from 50% to 40%
NATURE'S PROPHET
- Base Damage decreased by 3
- SPROUT
- Sprout Damage per second rescaled from 28/40/52/64 to 25/40/55/70
- Damage aura no longer lingers for 0.5s after leaving the AoE
- TELEPORTATION
- Cooldown increased from 60/50/40/30s to 75/60/45/30s
OMNIKNIGHT
- REPEL
- Now correctly nullifies Pure damage, similarly to other sources of Debuff Immunity
OUTWORLD DESTROYER
- ESSENCE FLUX
- Aghanim's Scepter Max Mana as damage barrier decreased from 75% to 70%
PHANTOM ASSASSIN
- Agility gain increased from 3.2 to 3.4
- STIFLING DAGGER
- Cast Range increased from 550/750/950/1150 to 700/850/1000/1150
SLARK
- POUNCE
- Cooldown increased from 22/18/14/10s to 24/20/16/12s
TERRORBLADE
- Base Strength increased from 16 to 18
- REFLECTION
- Cooldown decreased from 25/22/19/16s to 23/20/17/14s
TIMBERSAW
- FLAMETHROWER
- Damage per second decreased from 80 to 70
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Whirling Death Stat Loss decreased from +3% to +2.5%
VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- MAGIC MISSILE
- Cooldown increased from 15/13/11/9s to 16/14/12/10s
- WAVE OF TERROR
- Damage decreased from 85/100/115/130 to 60/80/100/120
VIPER
- NETHERTOXIN
- Max DPS decreased from 50/75/100/125 to 35/65/95/125
- CORROSIVE SKIN
- Max Range Radius decreased from 1400 to 1200
WITCH DOCTOR
- DEATH WARD
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer grants True Strike
