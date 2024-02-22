Dota 2 7.35c patch notes revealed

Dota 2 7.35c patch notes are now out for players to scour through and adjust accordingly. Besides item, neutral item, and hero updates, Valve also introduced changes to the Ancient Dragon King cosmetic.

The tweaks are as follows:

You can now High Five the Ancient Dragon King, featuring a custom high-five effect.

Ancient Dragon King now performs a global celebratory roar every time your team makes a rampage.

Ancient Dragon King will now be usable permanently and not only during the Year of the Dragon.

Apart from that, check out the Dota 2 7.35c patch notes below.

Dota 2 7.35c patch notes explored

Expand Tweet

The Dota 2 7.35c patch notes are as follows:

NEUTRAL CREEP UPDATES

KOBOLD

Base Damage increased by 3

KOBOLD FOREMAN

Base Damage increased by 3

KOBOLD SOLDIER

Base Damage increased by 3

HILL TROLL PRIEST

No longer casts Heal when first attacked

OGRE BRUISER

Now won't cast Ogre Smash! while above 70% health

ITEM UPDATES

HELM OF IRON WILL

Armor bonus decreased from +5 to +4

ORB OF VENOM

Cost decreased from 275 to 250

TALISMAN OF EVASION

Evasion bonus increased from +15% to +20%

VOODOO MASK

Spell Lifesteal bonus against heroes/creeps increased from +10/2% to +12/2.4%

BLACK KING BAR

Avatar Magic Resistance increased from 50% to 60%

BLOODSTONE

Recipe changed. Now requires a Void Stone (700) instead of 700g recipe. Total cost unchanged

Now provides +3 Mana Regen

BLOODTHORN

Total cost decreased from 6825 to 6625 (due to Orchid Malevolence change)

Soul Rend Extra damage on hit decreased from 60 to 50

DAGON

Spell Lifesteal bonus increased from +11/12/13/14/15% to +15%

Energy Burst Cooldown decreased from 35/30/25/20/15s to 27/24/21/18/15s

DIFFUSAL BLADE

Inhibit now has a mana cost of 25

DISPERSER

Recipe cost increased from 400 to 800. Total cost increased from 5700 to 6100

Suppress no longer has an AoE

Suppress now always affects both the target and the user

ETERNAL SHROUD

Health bonus decreased from +300 to +250

GLEIPNIR

Recipe cost decreased from 450 to 250. Total cost decreased from 5650 to 5450

HEART OF TARRASQUE

Strength bonus increased from +35 to +40

HEAVEN'S HALBERD

Total cost decreased from 3550 to 3500 (due to Sange change)

Evasion bonus increased from +20% to +25%

Health Regen and Lifesteal Amp bonus increased from +20% to +25%

HELM OF THE OVERLORD

Recipe cost decreased from 775 to 300. Total cost decreased from 6200 to 5725

KAYA

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2050 to 2000

Spell Lifesteal Amplification bonus decreased from +24% to +20%

Spell Amplification bonus increased from +8% to +10%

KAYA AND SANGE

Total cost decreased from 4100 to 4000

Status Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%

Spell Lifesteal Amplification bonus decreased from +30% to +25%

Health Regen and Lifesteal Amp bonus increased from +22% to +25%

KHANDA

Empower Spell base damage increased from 100 to 150

MAGE SLAYER

Recipe cost increased from 200 to 400. Total cost increased from 2625 to 2825

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +25% to +20%

Mage Slayer debuff damage per second increased from 20 to 25

Mage Slayer debuff duration decreased from 6s to 3s

MANTA STYLE

Total cost decreased from 4600 to 4550 (due to Yasha change)

METEOR HAMMER

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 400. Total cost decreased from 3100 to 2850

MONKEY KING BAR

Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 600. Total cost decreased from 4900 to 4700

NULLIFIER

Nullify projectile speed increased from 1100 to 1800

ORB OF CORROSION

Total cost decreased from 900 to 875

ORCHID MALEVOLENCE

Recipe cost decreased from 650 to 450. Total cost decreased from 3475 to 3275

PARASMA

Now requires a 400 gold recipe. Total cost increased from 5575 to 5975

Intelligence bonus decreased from +45 to +40

RADIANCE

Evasion bonus increased from +15% to +20%

REVENANT'S BROOCH

Phantom Province Mana Cost decreased from 75 to 50

Phantom Province no longer consumes mana for attacks generated by abilities

SANGE

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2050 to 2000

Status Resistance bonus increased from +12% to +16%

SANGE AND YASHA

Total cost decreased from 4100 to 4000

Status Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%

Health Regen and Lifesteal Amp bonus increased from +22% to +25%

SHIVA'S GUARD

Recipe cost increased from 1700 to 2050. Total cost increased from 4825 to 5175

Armor bonus decreased from +16 to +15

All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +5

Health Regen bonus decreased from +6 to +5

VEIL OF DISCORD

All Attributes bonus decreased from +5 to +4

Armor bonus decreased from +5 to +4

Health Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +4

VLADMIR'S OFFERING

Now provides +2 Armor

Now provides +0.75 Mana Regen

Vladmir's Aura bonus mana regen decreased from 1.75 to 1

Vladmir's Aura bonus armor decreased from 4 to 2

WRAITH BAND

Armor bonus decreased from +2/4 to +1.75/3.5

YASHA

Recipe cost decreased from 600 to 550. Total cost decreased from 2050 to 2000

YASHA AND KAYA

Total cost decreased from 4100 to 4000

Spell Lifesteal Amplification bonus decreased from +30% to +25%

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

ARCANE RING

Intelligence bonus decreased from +7 to +6

FAIRY'S TRINKET

Health bonus decreased from +75 to +50

OCCULT BRACELET

All Attributes bonus decreased from +4 to +3

SAFETY BUBBLE

Health Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +2

Bubbled Up Cooldown increased from 5s to 8s

TRUSTY SHOVEL

Health bonus increased from +75 to +90

BULLWHIP

Health Regen bonus decreased from +3 to +2.75

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +2.5 to +2

Whip cast no longer interrupts movement

SPECIALIST'S ARRAY

All Attributes bonus decreased from +7 to +6

CRAGGY COAT

Armor bonus increased from +6 to +8

GIANT'S RING

Strength bonus decreased from +35 to +30

Movement Speed bonus decreased from +50 to +45

MAGIC LAMP

Health bonus increased from +300 to +500

Rejuvenate Heal increased from 1000 to 1250

UNWAVERING CONDITION

Unwavering Max Health increased from 1500 to 1800

HERO UPDATES

ABADDON

BORROWED TIME

Cooldown increased from 70/60/50s to 80/70/60s

ARC WARDEN

Base Strength decreased from 22 to 20

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4

SPARK WRAITH

Duration decreased from 45s to 16s

BATRIDER

FLAMEBREAK

Radius decreased from 500 to 450

CHAOS KNIGHT

REALITY RIFT

Pull Distance increased from 250/300/350/400 to 300/350/400/450

CHEN

DIVINE FAVOR

Now has a mana cost of 75

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Penitence Damage decreased from 225 to 175

DEATH PROPHET

EXORCISM

Active Movement Bonus decreased from 8/12/16% to 4/8/12%

DOOM

SCORCHED EARTH

Bonus Move Speed decreased from 8/9/10/11% to 7/8/9/10%

DOOM

Duration decreased from 16s to 12/14/16s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Scorched Earth Damage decreased from +15 to +12

DRAGON KNIGHT

ELDER DRAGON FORM

Frost Breath movement slow decreased from 0/0/40/60% to 0/0/30/45%

Frost Breath attack slow decreased from 0/0/40/60 to 0/0/30/45

Aghanim's Scepter Black Dragon Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25% to 20%

EMBER SPIRIT

SLEIGHT OF FIST

Mana Cost increased from 60 to 65

ENIGMA

MALEFICE

Cast Range decreased from 600 to 450/500/550/600

FACELESS VOID

Base Armor decreased by 1

TIME DILATION

Cooldown Progression Slow decreased from 60% to 30/40/50/60%

TIME LOCK

No longer has a bonus duration against creeps

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Time Lock Damage decreased from +40 to +30

Level 20 Talent Attack Speed during Chronosphere decreased from +95 to +80

HOODWINK

ACORN SHOT

Slow Duration decreased from 0.45s to 0.35s

LESHRAC

DIABOLIC EDICT

Damage per explosion increased from 9/16/23/30 to 10/18/26/34

PULSE NOVA

Activation Mana Cost decreased from 70 to 50/60/70

LION

EARTH SPIKE

Cooldown increased from 11s to 14/13/12/11s

MANA DRAIN

Movement Slow/Bonus decreased from 20/25/30/35% to 15/20/25/30%

Aghanim's Shard Magic Resistance decreased from 80% to 60%

Aghanim's Shard Bonus Break Distance decreased from 400 to 200

Aghanim's Shard now breaks on secondary targets if Lion loses vision of them

LONE DRUID

SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR

Bear Movespeed decreased from 340/360/380/400 to 300/330/360/390

Cooldown increased from 120s to 150/140/130/120s

Bear is now properly affected by Monkey King's Jingu Mastery

MAGNUS

SKEWER

Fixed interactions between Skewer and other forced movement abilities (e.g: Primal Beast Pulverize) causing Skewer to deal damage relative to the distance between the target and the center of the map.

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Skewer Cooldown Reduction decreased from 7s to 5s

Level 20 Talent Skewer Range decreased from +375 to +275

MEEPO

DIG

Max Health Restore decreased from 35% to 25%

MEGAMEEPO

Stats gained from other Meepos decreased from 50% to 40%

NATURE'S PROPHET

Base Damage decreased by 3

SPROUT

Sprout Damage per second rescaled from 28/40/52/64 to 25/40/55/70

Damage aura no longer lingers for 0.5s after leaving the AoE

TELEPORTATION

Cooldown increased from 60/50/40/30s to 75/60/45/30s

OMNIKNIGHT

REPEL

Now correctly nullifies Pure damage, similarly to other sources of Debuff Immunity

OUTWORLD DESTROYER

ESSENCE FLUX

Aghanim's Scepter Max Mana as damage barrier decreased from 75% to 70%

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

Agility gain increased from 3.2 to 3.4

STIFLING DAGGER

Cast Range increased from 550/750/950/1150 to 700/850/1000/1150

SLARK

POUNCE

Cooldown increased from 22/18/14/10s to 24/20/16/12s

TERRORBLADE

Base Strength increased from 16 to 18

REFLECTION

Cooldown decreased from 25/22/19/16s to 23/20/17/14s

TIMBERSAW

FLAMETHROWER

Damage per second decreased from 80 to 70

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Whirling Death Stat Loss decreased from +3% to +2.5%

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

MAGIC MISSILE

Cooldown increased from 15/13/11/9s to 16/14/12/10s

WAVE OF TERROR

Damage decreased from 85/100/115/130 to 60/80/100/120

VIPER

NETHERTOXIN

Max DPS decreased from 50/75/100/125 to 35/65/95/125

CORROSIVE SKIN

Max Range Radius decreased from 1400 to 1200

WITCH DOCTOR

DEATH WARD

Aghanim's Scepter no longer grants True Strike

Keep a tab on the latest in-game offerings with Sportskeeda's Dota 2 coverage.