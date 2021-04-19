Dota 2 confirms "DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Book 2" anime sequel

After the raging success of "DOTA: Dragon's Blood" anime on Netflix, official social media accounts of Dota 2 recently confirmed a sequel to the anime.

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works.



While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all — FREE TO PLAY is now available on @netflix with an updated end credit sequence. pic.twitter.com/CINeVNlheM — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 19, 2021

The iconic Dota 2 documentary, Free To Play, was recently uploaded to Netflix's series and movie list. On top of that, a second season for the "DOTA: Dragon's Blood" anime further indicates a deep understanding between Valve and Netflix.

Having said that, fans and players worldwide are excited to witness the storyline progress in the DOTA universe. However, no matter how exciting this announcement is, there have been no reports of a tentative release date.

IT'S HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/LpLQNiwqmN — OG (@OGesports) April 19, 2021

Needless to say, despite not knowing anything about the possible release, many fans in the community have started rejoicing at the thought of seeing their favorite characters from the first season make a return in "DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Book 2."

DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Book 2 confirmed

After the first season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood ended with many unanswered questions, there had been multiple speculations regarding a sequel. However, judging by Valve's past negligence towards Dota 2, not many had expected a second season of the enthralling anime series on Netflix.

Nevertheless, Valve has provided two new heroes and various new features in recent updates to enhance the quality of life in Dota 2. Additionally, "DOTA: Dragon's Blood" was a scarce instance of Valve indirectly advertising Dota 2.

On top of that, the announcement of "DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Book 2" means that Dota 2's days of being neglected by Valve are in the past. The effort from the developers that has been witnessed in Dota 2 with recent updates has been extremely commendable.

The second season of "DOTA: Dragon's Blood" being on the horizon is a clear sign that Valve has various plans for Dota 2's future. Although there has been no official reveal regarding the release of DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Book 2, it can be speculated that the release might coincide with The International 10.