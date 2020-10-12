Dota 2: Recap from Round 2 of ESL One Germany 2020

The 16 teams at the ongoing Dota 2 tournament - ESL One Germany, being conducted on the Luxembourg server, went through the second round of matches from the group stages from 9th October to 11th October.

Round 2 of the group stages lasted three days, with eight best-of-three series being played. Some of the most anticipated ties from this round included Ninjas in Pyjamas' defeat against Alliance, and Liquid taking the win over Natus Vincere, with both the ties ending in a 2-1 result for the victors.

Apart from these matches, the other exciting series in the competition included OG picking up a comfortable 2-0 victory against ViKin.gg, while Team Secret whitewashed the series against Yellow Submarine 2-0.

Dota 2: ESL One Germany Second round recap

Teams with a win in the second round of the Dota 2 ESL One Germany 2020 Championships are:

OG - 2-0 win against Vikin.GG

Team Secret - 2-0 win against Yellow Submarine

Team Liquid - 2-1 win against Natus Vincere

Team Nigma - 2-0 win against Tempo Esports

Alliance - 2-1 win against Ninjas in Pyjamas

mudgolems - 2-0 win against Cyber Legacy

5men - 2-0 win against EXTREMUM

Winstrike Team - 2-1 win against HellRaisers

After extremely hard fought and intriguing battles between Team Liquid and Natus Vincere, and between Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas, both the teams who lost their respective series will be looking to bounce back in the next round.

As we head into the third round of the group stages, starting from 13 October and intended to run through 15th October, all 16 teams from the EU/CIS region look charged up and ready for what the future holds.

Matches for the third round of the Dota 2 ESL One Germany 2020 Championships are:

OG vs Alliance

Team Secret vs Team Liquid

Winstrike Team vs Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Yellow Submarine

HellRaisers vs Tempo Esports

Team Nigma vs mudgolems

Cyber Legacy vs EXTREMUM

Vikin.GG vs 5men

With a mouth-watering line-up of fixtures ahead, the third round of the ESL One Germany Dota 2 championships couldn't get any better, as all 16 teams have everything left to play for!

Valve provides update for Dota Plus as Battle Pass ends

After the long and hated silence, Valve has finally announced that the week following the end of the Battle Pass will see new updates to Dota Plus (the paid in game feature provided in Dota) as well as a rank reset, which will then be followed by a new season.

ICYMI: Next week there will be some updates for Dota Plus. Among them will be updates to Guilds, a new Dota Plus Season, and a new MMR reset mechanism. #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/ME0bJkKJP2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) October 10, 2020

The end of the Dota 2 Battle Pass also resulted in the announcement of the much awaited Arcana voting. In a close call, Spectre won the Arcana poll this year. According to the official blog,

"This year the community cast millions of votes for two of the purplest heroes in the Dota 2 pool, Faceless Void and Spectre and with a split of 27,475,258 votes to 24,948,538, this year’s Arcana winner is: Spectre."

Having the community split with the results, many fans are hopeful that Valve will look into their cries, and that there will be a Faceless Void arcana sometime soon in the future of Dota 2.

However, judging by Valve's reputation with community affairs, it would be a surprise if we do see a swift response from the company on this matter.