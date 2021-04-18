Dota 2 players revive petition for a Snoop Dogg announcer pack, and the community is all for it

Valve's incredibly successful multiplayer online battle arena game, Dota 2, has had a history of bringing in community favorites for the announcer packs found in the game. Snoop Dogg has been a prime candidate.

While not game-changing, players can choose to add a hint of personality to their announcers by adding characters' voices from pop culture or real life.

One of the most popular requests from the Dota 2 community was for Snoop Dogg's persona to be immortalized as an announcer in the game, something they've been petitioning for the better part of six years.

Fans revive Snoop Dogg Dota 2 announcer pack petition

The original Snoop Dogg Dota 2 Announcer Pack petition from 2015

It started as a change.org petition to get Snoop Dogg and Gabe Newell's attention for a fan request, but the petition garnered over 11,815 signatures and achieved half its objective.

Snoop Dogg was then informed of the petition by his fans and was immediately on board. Taking to his official Reddit account, the "Drop it like it's hot" hitmaker commented on the Reddit post saying,

"Whaddup!! Let's do this!! Shout out 2 the fans who put me on this!!"

Snoop Dogg's response to the Reddit post

Since then, fans have been routinely bringing the post to Valve's attention in a bid to make this collaboration a reality.

In the past, Dota 2 has added popular gaming and pop culture characters from different universes such as Deus Ex's Adam Jensen and Rick and Morty to the game as announcers.

With Snoop Dogg's active involvement in the gaming scene as a streamer, it seems like a no-brainer for Valve to add the legendary rapper's vocals to Dota 2.

Some fan reactions to the original post

As of now, in typical Valve fashion, they have not responded to any of the numerous petitions made in the past six years.

