Dota 2 Roadmap: Valve announces two new events for 2021

Dota 2 fans were hit with some tragic news yesterday after Valve's announcement that they will not release a Battle Pass in 2021.

Since 2013, Valve has always released an Interactive Compendium or Battle Pass. For 8 consecutive years, Dota 2 fans have enjoyed the Battle Pass, and it has become the Christmas of sorts for Dota 2 players.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, The International 10 was canceled last year. As a result, the $40 million raised by last year's Battle Pass is yet to be claimed. With that in mind, Valve announced that no crowdfunding event is going to take place this year.

Valve also announced that they would spread their content releases throughout the year. Usually, Valve releases most of their new content during the Battle Pass. They are looking to move away from this trend as they announced a schedule for their upcoming content.

The 2021 Dota 2 Roadmap

The International 10 is back on the menu. Mark your calendars. #TI10 #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/2i1S0KIYQS — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) May 12, 2021

After its cancelation in 2020, The International will make its long-awaited return in 2021. The tournament will take place between 5th and 15th August in Stockholm, Sweden. This will be the second time Dota 2's most prestigious tournament will be held in Europe, after the first International was held in Cologne, Germany.

Valve announced two events on either side of The International. In a blog post, they announced a special event for mid-late June.

This special event might be the rumored Greeviling Event. A leak showed that Valve secretly added Greeviling game files to Dota 2 a while ago.

The Greeviling event was first released in 2012 as part of the Frostivus event. Valve has recycled old events before. Diretide, released last year, was an old event first released in 2012 and 2013.

The first will arrive in mid-to-late June, and another will follow sometime after The International ends.

The blog post also states that a second event is scheduled for after The International ends. As of this moment, no leaks have been found in the game files as to what that second event might be.

The community is also eagerly awaiting The Spectre Arcana which is long overdue.

