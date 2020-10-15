Dota 2: The player count that cannot seem to stop dropping

In the world of esports, where MOBAs have often found it tough to thrive when compared to the FPS or action genre, Dota 2 has managed to remain one of the most relevant names.

More than 10 years since it's official announcement, Dota 2 continues to draw a massive amount of attention from the community, be it for The International, or even a mini-game like the Aghanim's Labyrinth.

Dota 2's player count has been declining continuously for 5 months

Ever since the release of the Battle Pass for The International 10 in May, Dota 2 has seen a continuous and steady decline in it's active, as well as peak player count.

(Image Credits: Steam)

For the first time since 2014, the average player count of Dota 2 has fallen below the 400,000 mark.

Although the game did see a rise in it's player count after the month of January, as some of the lost players began returning to the game, since the release of the Battle Pass, thaty number has begun receding once again, and this time, reaching a record low.

This drop in the number of players could also be a direct effect of Valve's negligence towards the game, as well as the pro scene. There has been no proper communication from Valve regarding the future of the Dota Pro Circuit, nor about the future of the game itself.

After that, Valve announced on Twitter that Dota 2 would be a getting a few updates like,

Guild Updates

New Dota Plus (paid feature in Dota 2)

Rank reset for new season

ICYMI: Next week there will be some updates for Dota Plus. Among them will be updates to Guilds, a new Dota Plus Season, and a new MMR reset mechanism. #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/ME0bJkKJP2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) October 10, 2020

Apart from this announcement, there have still been no updates regarding the future of Dota 2, or the community built around it. However, after the ill fate of CS:GO, which has managed to survive thanks to a persevering community, the future of Dota 2 does look grim.

Valve remains silent and ignorant about the entire scene, as the only form of professional DOTA available for the fans is coming from tournaments like the OGA DotaPit and ESL One Germany.