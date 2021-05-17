Dota 2 WePlay Animajor: Everything to know about the last Major before The International

WePlay Esports just announced the 2nd and final Dota 2 Major of the 2021 DPC Season. The WePlay Animajor will be the last major stop on the road to The International.

WePlay Esports is proud to announce that we will be hosting the next Dota 2 Major, the AniMajor! 🤩



📆 June 2nd-13th

💰 $500,000 + 2700 DPC Points#WePlayAniMajor #Dota2AniMajor pic.twitter.com/G0tqeJucnf — WePlay Esports (@WePlay_Esports) May 16, 2021

Back in January, Valve announced the 2021 DPC Roadmap. Two seasons of regional leagues will be followed by a Major each. The first season concluded with The Singapore Major. China's Invictus Gaming won the Singapore Major.

The Animajor name is a reference to Dota: Dragon's Blood, the Dota 2 anime released back in March.

The word Animajor itself is a portmanteau of the words Anime and Major. WePlay is known for its brilliant production value, content, and memes. With a name like Animajor, the community is expecting WePlay to create some brilliant Dota 2 content again.

The Final Dota 2 Major of the Season

The WePlay Animajor will take place between the 2nd and 13th of June.

There will be 18 participants in the tournament. Four teams each from Western Europe and China. Three each from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. Two teams each from North America and South America.

The tournament will begin with the Wildcard Stage. Six teams will face each other in a round-robin. The top two teams qualify for the group stage, and the rest get eliminated. The 6 participating teams will have 2 teams from China and Western EU, 1 team each from SEA and Eastern EU.

The two teams will join 6 more teams (1 from every region) in the group stage. The top two teams from the group stage will join the Upper Brackets, and the 3rd-6th placed teams will join the Lower Brackets. The two last-placed teams will be eliminated.

The playoffs are double elimination. The top 2 group stage teams will join the 6 Regional League winners in the Upper Brackets.

Virtus Pro and Alliance have already qualified for the play-off stages as Champions of their respective regional leagues. Team Spirit, from Eastern Europe, are also confirmed to have entered the Group Stage.

Team Aster from China and NoPing Esports from South America have also qualified for the Major, but their final seeding is yet to be decided.

The WePlay AniMajor will be streamed live on Twitch

