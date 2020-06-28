Dr DisRespect finally reacts to Twitch ban

Dr Disrespect has been banned from Twitch, whether this ban is permanent is yet to be confirmed.

He tweeted that he still hasn't been approached by anyone from Twitch regarding the situation

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known in the gaming community as Dr DisRespect is one of the most prominent streamers of all-time. He rose to fame on Twitch, a platform on which he has accumulated more than 4 million subscribers.

He is regarded as one of the most popular Twitch streamers of all-time, and regularly plays and streams Battle Royale games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG.

Dr DisRespect is easily one of the most recognizable and popular personalities from the streaming community. Over the years, he has gained a massive following for his humorous style and entertaining streams.

When news broke that Twitch had banned Dr DisRespect from the platform, the gaming community was shocked. Furthermore, Twitch's silence on the reason for the ban has not been appreciated by the fans.

Twitch's statement regarding the ban had been somewhat cryptic and doesn't give a clear reason for the ban. It reads:

"As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

Dr Disrespect Finally Reacts to his Twitch ban

Whether the ban is permanent in nature is yet to be confirmed, and refunds of donations from fans is still up in the air. Dr Disrespect has also been tight-lipped regarding the issue. He tweeted that he still hasn't been approached by anyone from Twitch regarding the situation.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

Prominent eSports journalist Rod Breslau supposedly has information regarding the ban, but has chosen not to reveal any. He has also remained silent as to what the reason could be, as he isn't comfortable revealing, perhaps due to the sensitivity of the subject.

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

It is yet to be confirmed whether this ban is permanent. Dr DisRespect has constantly been one of the most beloved figures in the streaming community, and fans have come to his support time and then.