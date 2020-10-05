The ongoing pandemic has provided a great way for online content creators to build a massive fan following, as most of the live audience is craving for more and more entertainment. The top 3 gaming live streamers, Ninja, Shroud, and Dr Disrespect, have a stellar following among the community.

A recent report from Stream Hatchet compares the individual viewership of all three of them after they made a comeback to different platforms following the Mixer shutdown and Twitch bans.

Dr DisRespect generates more viewers than Shroud and Ninja in streamers who switch platforms rankings

According to the report, Dr Disrespect garnered the highest viewership after his switch to YouTube. He received a peak viewership of 500k, which is extraordinary. During his days at Twitch, the peak viewership was at 388K live viewers.

Shroud generated a viewership of 488K after his return to Twitch. The numbers were far lower during his Mixer and early Twitch days. Shroud's original viewership peak on Twitch was only 226K.

Ninja, however, couldn't break his record of 652K live viewers, which was set in 2018. Ninja had managed to generate 93K live viewers on Mixer before it was shut down. During his test stream on Youtube, post mixer shutdown, he touched the 167K peak viewership mark before switching to Twitch again.

Earlier in 2019, Mixer from Microsoft had made quite a buzz for its online live streaming opportunities. Mixer signed one of the biggest live streamers, Ninja, from its rival platform, Twitch, for a really high signing fee.

Eventually, Shroud, being the 2nd most popular streamer on the platform, was also signed by the Microsoft-backed giant. In July 2020, Mixer announced its shutdown. The ongoing contracts were completed, and creators were offered to join Facebook Gaming for streaming.

Shroud and Ninja eventually made a comeback to Twitch. In an unprecedented move, Dr Disrespect, being the most popular streamer on Twitch, got banned from the platform due to unclarified reasons.