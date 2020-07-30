Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Herschel Beahm IV, is a former American Twitch streamer and internet personality. Before his ban in June, he was regarded as one of the best streamers on Twitch, with around 4.39 million followers on the platform.

The ban came as a shock to everybody, and Twitch did not really clarify the reason behind it. This led to speculation by people on the internet as to why the streamer was banned, something which is still not clear. Recently, a prominent YouTuber shed further light on what the ban exactly means for the former Twitch streamer.

Dr Disrespect may never be able to play with a Twitch streamer again

Around two weeks ago, Dr Disrespect did an interview with pcgamer.com, wherein he explained that Twitch hadn’t told him what exactly was the reason behind his ban, and that he has been working behind the scenes on a potential return. He further explained that he misses playing his character and is looking forward to making a comeback.

Dr Disrespect also talked about his future options and spoke about how he wanted to stay away from social media when news about his ban began to blow up.

Popular YouTube channel, Esports Talk, posted a video explaining what exactly the Twitch ban means for Dr Disrespect.

In the video, it is highlighted how Dr Disrespect cannot even play with other streamers on their streams. He brought up the example of ZaynSZN, who got banned on Twitch, but then went ahead and played with other streamers live. This resulted in the ban of three people, in total.

In the video, we can also see professional gamer and streamer, TSM Viss, reacting to the entire situation. He is a part of Esports organization Team SoloMid, and is best known for playing games like PUBG and Apex Legends. He can be seen talking about how Dr Disrespect’s ban is bizarre, and the fact that it means that other streamers like him can no longer play with the Doc, seems strange.

Considering there have been no further updates on the ban, it seems that Twitch is keeping its cards close to its chest.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

You can watch the entire video below: