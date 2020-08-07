Dr. Disrespect returns to streaming to a massive 300K audience, community reactions

Dr. Disrespect made his triumphant return to streaming earlier today, making the move from Twitch to YouTube official. Although the reasons behind the streamer’s ban from Twitch are still unknown, fans of Dr. Disrespect turned out in droves to see his first stream after the ban.

However, despite the anticipation it appears that Dr. Disrespect’s “stream” was a static image set to a soundtrack.

Community reacts to the return of Dr. Disrespect

As soon as Dr. Disrespect posted his latest teaser video, comments immediately started flooding in asking about his Twitch ban. Although mostly supportive, many raised the issue that the community still doesn’t know anything regarding his Twitch ban.

However, this didn’t seem to concern anyone as most were just excited to see Dr. Disrespect making content again. Interestingly enough, Rod Breslau (@Slasher) retweeted Dr. Disrespect posting about his stream and even commented that Dr. Disrespect had the highest production value of any streamer, even when not on camera, despite originally claiming inside knowledge about the reason for banning Dr. Disrespect.

In addition to the cheers and excited cries about Dr. Disrespect’s return were a few insinuating that the original ban and subsequent backlash were all a carefully coordinated marketing scheme. However, most of these seem to be posted jokingly, and even those who say this semi-seriously tend to lack sufficient evidence for anything.

Never discount the power of intrigue to draw in viewers



Ninja's surprise YT stream: 118K AMA

Dr Disrespect's: 300K+ AMA (for zero gameplay)



Other communities get in on the action

However, while Twitch banning Dr. Disrespect is not likely to be a form of marketing, some groups are capitalizing on the interest and excitement specifically for marketing. Included among these are a Dr. Disrespect tie-in post with the @esportsawards channel claiming to have compromised that account. The post includes a logo of a face which looks suspiciously like a certain Dr. Disrespect.

Although evidence and information regarding Dr. Disrespect ban may yet be released, for now it seems fans can get ready to enjoy the most ruthless competitor in video game history once again.