Dr Disrespect, Shroud and Ninja to start new streaming platform? Debunking the Brime theory

The ban of Dr DisRespect on Twitch has sparked widespread rumours and speculation.

A popular theory that has the gaming community puzzled is about Brime, an apparently new streaming platform.

The past week has been a wild ride for the gaming community, with news of Dr DisRespect being banned and removed from Twitch seemingly coming out of the blue.

Both Dr DisRespect and Twitch have been tight-lipped regarding the issue, especially since the former has been one of the most-beloved figures on the streaming platform.

Twitch's statement on @drdisrespect ban: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 26, 2020

Dr DisRespect has been streaming full-time since 2015, after quitting his job as a level designer at Sledgehammer Games (he worked on many multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare).

Popular streamers Ninja and Shroud had already left Twitch to sign a deal with Mixer around last year. But with Microsoft pulling the plug on Mixer recently, it means that both of them are free agents at this point.

I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps. 💙 — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) June 22, 2020

The internet has now been rife with speculation, rumours and conspiracies. One in particular that has received a lot of traction is the emergence of a new streaming service called Brime.

What is Brime? How do Dr DisRespect, Shroud and Ninja factor in?

The Brime theory/conspiracy has been one that has taken center stage in the whole situation regarding Dr DisRespect's ban.

Keemstar, a popular YouTuber and Streamer, tweeted out a 4chan conspiracy theory regarding a streaming service that is to launch on Monday, called Brime.

Rod Breslau, an eSports journalist, had this to say about Keemstar's tweet:

the Spotify Gaming twitter isn't real and Brime is a rando streaming startup by some kid. you people are goldfish — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

The Twitter handle for Brime, @WatchBrime, was only created this past week, and follows only a few people, though this list includes Dr DisRespect, Shroud and Ninja. It is highly likely that this is merely a 4chan troll under the guise of an "ex-Mixer employee".

Given that Brime doesn't have a functional site as of yet, this only adds weight to the fact that it could merely be a 4chan troll, which is not unusual on the Internet.

While can't confirm who we have been talking to to make a new home on (#Brime).



Don't rely on follows.



We can confirm that we are not Spotify, Google or anyone else that's known by the industry.



That this is something we believe in and are passionate about. — Code Name - Brime (@WatchBrime) June 29, 2020

The popular theory also suggests that Twitch dropped Dr DisRespect as a direct result of him trying to poach popular streamers for the new streaming platform.

To put things into perspective, Dr DisRespect only recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Twitch in March 2020, and is not likely to be breaching that contract so soon.

The 4chan post that kicked off the entire controversy goes on to detail that Brime is a platform owned by Spotify, which is in turn owned by Google.

This is false on a lot of counts; firstly, Spotify is not owned by Google. This dispels most of what the 4chan posts claim.

There have been multiple reasons as to why Brime is not considered to be an actual platform for streaming, as pointed out by Twitter users multiple times.

Initially, Brime was using the logo of an existing company https://t.co/FtYNCxOGbd per pic. I called them out and the instantly changed to the red text logo they have now. Also, Brime? Isn't that too similar a name to Prime (Amazon) that could lead to consumer confusion? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/slg6Yh5TeR — TheOmniDoll (@TheOmniDoll) June 28, 2020

To add more weight to the argument that Brime might not be a real thing, its Twitter bio reads:

"Brime a new streaming service. We believe gaming is fun. See you soon. We don't have a site YET."

This almost seems like a sarcastic, parody account rather than an actual streaming service.

Dr Disrespect's ban from Twitch has sent waves around the gaming community, yet him and Twitch have remained relatively silent on the matter. This suggests that the issue might be far more serious than a contract breach.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020