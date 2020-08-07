Dr. Disrespect streams white noise for 12 hours, community collects clues

Dr. Disrespect had an excited return to streaming yesterday, albeit in an unexpected way. The stream showed a gas station for over 12 hours, shot unmoving with just the wind and weather as visual cues that the stream was in fact live, as music played and a mysterious DJ spoke to the audience.

Dr. Disrespect announces his next stream in the comments

Although the stream itself appeared to be a preset teaser, meant to build upon the already high levels of hype for the Dr. Disrespect character’s return, Dr. Disrespect did appear in the comments to announce his next stream.

However, even with this announcement, the Dr. Disrespect fan community has taken it upon themselves to scour the DJ’s words for clues about what could be going on, and what might be in store for them.

Dr. Disrespect teaser, analyzed

During a post compiling what exactly was said in the prolonged teaser stream, fans attempted to gather what information was to be had and what it could possibly be referencing. However, most of it seemed to simply be references to ongoing trends in the gaming and streaming community, rather than possible announcements about what the future holds for Dr. Disrespect.

At one point during the stream, the DJ supposedly managed to “interview” Dr. Disrespect, even asking about why he could have been banned from Twitch.

However, he appears to lose Dr. Disrespect for a moment, questioning if the connection could have broken somehow. Eventually, a character who sounds like Dr. Disrespect replies, but quickly makes an excuse to leave, saying that he has to take care of something.

In addition to the jokes, teasers, and references, Dr. Disrespect’s long stream played more of his thematic retro-future pop music to give people a relaxing experience as they enjoyed this strange “show” put together by Dr. Disrespect.