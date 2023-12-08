Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero finally gets a trailer at The Game Awards 2023: Platforms, confirmed characters, and more

What was once simply Budokai 4 has received a new name and trailer at The Game Awards 2023: Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. While brief, the trailer showcased a few interesting characters confirmed to be members of the playable cast and some phenomenal visuals. Very little is known other than the characters and platforms on which the title can be wishlisted right now.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Dragon Ball game so far.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero receives stunning trailer at The Game Awards 2023

The combat for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero looked fast and furious in the trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2023. While most of the battles shown featured Goku and Vegeta, fans also got to see just how breakable the stages were. Freiza smashed through the Planet Namek, and Broly’s furious grapple broke the ground beneath him.

With tag lines such as “Shake the Earth” and “Break the Heavens,” the gameplay perfectly matched what was being offered. In addition, quite a few characters were teased. Among the playable cast, players will at least have the following:

Playable characters

Goku (SSJ Blue)

Vegeta (SSJ Blue)

Freiza

Broly (DB Super ver.)

Piccolo

Krillin

Gohan

Android 18

Tien

Yamucha

Trunks (Future)

Cell (Perfect)

Mr. Satan

Majin Buu (Fat)

Jiren

Android 17 (DB Super)

Bergamo

Unfortunately, no release date was revealed for the upcoming Dragon Ball title, but we do know that it will be playable on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox, and it can be wishlisted right now.

What was once Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 now features a name more in line with the Japanese versions of the arena fighting game series. More information will be revealed soon enough, so stay tuned.