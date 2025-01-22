Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Hero of Justice DLC Pack details and update announced

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is set to get its first round of DLC in the form of the Hero of Justice content pack across all platforms. Arriving on January 23, 2024, this adds eleven new characters from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie to the already expansive roster of the base game. This is on top of additional content that should make hardcore fans of the game want to stick around for more.

As this is DLC 1, more content is expected to launch in the near future. Here are the full details about the latest Hero of Justice DLC pack for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, alongside a list of new changes via the latest patch.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC1 Hero of Justice details and patch notes explored

Here is everything in this first content pack for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

To start, here are all eleven characters (including variations) seen in the movie in this new DLC pack for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero:

Gohan (Super Hero)

Gohan (Super Hero SS2)

Ultimate Gohan (Super Hero)

Gohan (Beast)

Piccolo (Super Hero)

Piccolo (Potential Unlocked)

Orange Piccolo

Orange Piccolo (Giant)

Gamma 1

Gamma 2

Cell Max

Fans will also be delighted to know that an exclusive Red Ribbon Army costume for Piccolo is also available. To top it off, three new Custom Battle scenarios are also added where players can have more fun with the newly added characters, such as Gohan (Super Hero) and Cell Max.

While it will be available to purchase separately, those who own the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass or any one of the non-Standard Editions (i.e. Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Premium Edition) will automatically get this DLC 1 Hero of Justice pack as it is already included, on top of 72 hours early access.

Step into the shoes of familiar and beloved heroes like Piccolo (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Lastly, a bunch of tweaks and adjustments have gone live in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero prior to this DLC. Check out the full patch notes below:

Game Mode Adjustments:

Legendary Warrior Face-off (New): This mode, where you can face an extremely powerful character, has been added for a limited time. (You cannot select this mode outside of the period)

Functionality Adjustments:

Episode Battle: It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon Orb.

It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon Orb. Custom Battle: More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added.

More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added. Player Match: Quick Match has been changed so that you don't enter a room and instead get immediately matched with an opponent. We have also added "Quick Room Search" for Quick Match.

Quick Match has been changed so that you don't enter a room and instead get immediately matched with an opponent. We have also added "Quick Room Search" for Quick Match. Ranked Match: A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based on the number of times you have disconnected.

A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based on the number of times you have disconnected. Battle Setup: You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character.

You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character. Training: The option "Guarding After Attacks" has been added when playing against a CPU.

Battle System Adjustments:

Charge Attacks (Smash Attack or Rush Chain): You will no longer recoil while charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in Sparking! Mode.

You will no longer recoil while charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in Sparking! Mode. Rush Attack: It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush Attacks.

It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush Attacks. Grand Slash: Hitting an opponent falling from a Grand Slash with another Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning.

Hitting an opponent falling from a Grand Slash with another Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning. Rush Ki Blast: You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when being hit.

You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when being hit. Smash Ki Blast: You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving.

You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving. Perception/Super Perception: A certain amount of Ki will now be consumed upon activation. After finishing the move, the time until the next action can be performed has been increased.

A certain amount of Ki will now be consumed upon activation. After finishing the move, the time until the next action can be performed has been increased. Super Counter: The time between being able to perform an input after unsuccessfully performing the move has been increased.

The time between being able to perform an input after unsuccessfully performing the move has been increased. Speed Impact: The timing to input again after the move finishes has been extended.

The timing to input again after the move finishes has been extended. Chase Change: Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase Charging them.

Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase Charging them. Impact Recovery: When blown back by a Lift Strike, holding the button down will activate Impact Recovery once you hit the ground. Also, when blown back and spinning, holding the button down will activate Impact Recovery once you hit the ground.

Skill Adjustments

Overall Automatic Avoidance Skills (e.g., Wild Sense): The opponent will no longer be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a Rush-In.

The opponent will no longer be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a Rush-In. Wild Sense: Attack damage has been reduced.

Attack damage has been reduced. Kaioken: Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z - Early)).

Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z - Early)). Ta-dah!: Skill Count consumed has been reduced.

Skill Count consumed has been reduced. All I Need is Five Seconds!: Ki will be fully recovered.

Other

User-friendliness and performance stability have been improved.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

