DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake set to feature an all-new Ocean adventure

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake is just around the corner, and those returning to this reimagining of the beloved JRPG classics will be delighted to know that there's all-new content in this package. While the recent trailer highlights additions like bespoke heroes, magic, and more, DRAGON QUEST II, in particular, is set to feature a never-before-seen adventure under the ocean.

Intrigued about what wonders and dangers await beneath the blue surface of the ocean? Read on to know more.

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D remake adds a new Ocean map to explore

Defeat Mariella to restore peace to the ocean (Image via Square Enix)

Upon gaining access to the ship for map traversal in DRAGON QUEST II, players will not only be able to sail the waters, but also dive into the ocean depths. This is a brand-new area not present in the original, with its own plotline, lineup of enemies, and side content, and more.

To start, the ocean is inhabited by the Merfolk, an underwater race who have found home in their town of Mersea. Hargon's evil minions are threatening the mermaids, so it is up to the protagonist and their party to deal with them. Both the ship and the heroes will be protected by an air bubble while submerged underwater.

Explore sunken ships and discover the treasures they hide (Image via Square Enix)

The ocean is under attack by a new wave of monsters and features perilous dungeons to conquer, so players have their work cut out for them, including exploring sunken ships and treasure vaults. A brand-new boss arrives in the form of Mariella, who aims to take over the ocean and must be stopped at all costs.

As players explore the underwater landscape in DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, they will also encounter Memories of the World as well as ghost ships. Progressing the adventure will take the team even deeper into the ocean to explore the Seabed, with its dark, uncharted depths hiding new secrets.

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake arrives on October 30, 2025, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

