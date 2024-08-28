Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince confirmed for PC and mobile

Following its Nintendo Switch launch last year, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is now going multiplatform with PC and mobile releases. The port will arrive on the new systems on September 11, 2024, with all the content released thus far. This makes it the definitive way to experience the latest in the monster-tamer spin-off for Square Enix's beloved JRPG series.

Here's everything to know about Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on PC and mobile.

What is included in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for PC and mobile?

The PC and mobile versions of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will have all the content featured in the Digital Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch. This consists of the base game and the following add-on content:

Treasure Trunks: This special treasure box can be tapped into once every hour to redeem useful in-game items to aid them in their journey.

This special treasure box can be tapped into once every hour to redeem useful in-game items to aid them in their journey. Mole Hole: This unique dungeon not just features monsters that have been encountered before but also rare ones that only appear during certain seasons. Additionally, several synthesis-only monsters can be found here.

This unique dungeon not just features monsters that have been encountered before but also rare ones that only appear during certain seasons. Additionally, several synthesis-only monsters can be found here. Coach Joe's Dungeon Gym: This is a randomly generated dungeon that players can grind to level up by defeating powerful monsters.

In other words, players have a lot more content to grind towards. This is on top of enhanced performance for PC players, thanks to higher resolutions and frame rates.

What is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince about?

Recruit powerful monsters to face dire odds (Image via Square Enix)

The Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince story is about the demon prince Psaro, who has been cursed to be unable to harm Monsters. As such, he must grow alongside them and become a Monster Wrangler. The plot follows him as he explores the land of Nadiria with its cyclic seasons and weather.

Fans of monster tamers such as Pokemon or the MegaTen series will find much to be excited about, not just because of the strategic combat but also the creatures one can collect (500 to be precise). Players can also use the synthesis system, which allows them to combine caught monsters to create more powerful ones.

Read More: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Nintendo Switch review

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince arrives on PC and mobile on September 11, 2024. It is currently only available on Nintendo Switch.

