Dragon's Dogma 2 has successfully sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide

Dragon's Dogma 2, the sequel to Capcom's beloved RPG franchise, has seen a triumphant launch. The game was released just over a week ago, on March 22, 2024, and has already surpassed sales forecasts, with 2.5 million copies sold worldwide. This growth in financial success indicates a devoted fan base eager to return to the captivating environment and fantastical creatures in Battahl and Vermund.

With sales exceeding the original trajectory in such a short time, DD2 appears to be on track to consolidate the series' position as a prominent contender in the RPG genre.

Capcom's new action roleplaying game, Dragon's Dogma 2, has been a huge success. In just 11 days since its release on March 22, 2024, the game has already far surpassed sales forecasts, selling over 2.5 million copies globally.

These excellent sales figures indicate that it has captivated returning players while also attracting a new generation looking for a unique blend of strategic pawn allies and explosive action battles.

"Wow that's in about 10 days! Very impressive considering how niche the first one and how it got overshadowed by other games like Skyrim. Capcom's been on an insane run!"

About Dragon's Dogma 2

In March 2024, the action RPG DD2 transported playe­rs into a vibrant fantasy realm of Battahl and Vermund. As the "Arisen," you'll craft your own characte­r and choose your fighting style, venturing forth to slay a mighty dragon.

You won't be­ alone though - AI companions called Pawns will fight alongside you, adding a strate­gic element to the­ combat. With an emphasis on player agency and e­xploration, DD2 promises a one-of-a-kind adventure­.

