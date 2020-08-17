DragonBall FighterZ announces Master Roshi as the next DLC Character

Fans of DragonBall, either the show or the game, will be excited to hear that a fan favorite character, Master Roshi, will be the next DLC character to come to the game. His announcement came during a newly created Twitch show, called the “Dragonball FighterZ Show,” made to make up for the multiple cancellations of fighting game events this year.

Dragonball FighterZ gains a new character

Dragon Ball FighterZ- DLC 3: Master Roshi joins the battle!

Releases in: September, 2020.pic.twitter.com/CaQjQiRsKQ — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 16, 2020

If you only know about Dragonball from the multiple hit anime series then you should definitely check out Dragonball FighterZ. FighterZ pits teams of 3 characters against each other and allows players to swap between them mid fight, or just call them in for a brief assist. The game features intense action characteristic of its source material, along with bombastic supers and witty dialogue.

The game allows players to express their personality through how they want to play. Because teams require 3 characters apiece, the characters tend to be easy to learn and have interesting synergies to discover, all of which rewards players’ dedication and curiosity.

With Master Roshi announced the cast of characters will soon rise to 41 characters. These characters range from classic heroes, such as Goku, Super Saiyan Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, Kid Goku from GT, and Ultra Instinct Goku, or intriguing villains such as Goku Black.

Of course, there are also characters as well, but I couldn’t resist pointing out the absurdity of one character having so many variations. Nevertheless, these characters play differently and each have their own strengths and weaknesses, so be sure to check it out.

Dragonball FighterZ competitive play

FighterZ announcement trailers be like pic.twitter.com/pHag2ocklj — BLM|ShoYouMomo (@Shoyoumomo_) August 16, 2020

Due to the popularity of Dragonball FighterZ in the Fighting Game Community there are plenty of resources for players interested in learning how to play. If you’re interested in learning how to pick up and play a fighting game, and you enjoy the world of Dragonball, you should absolutely check out this guide.

Best of luck, all ye Gokus.