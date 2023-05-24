Dragons Dogma II trailer revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2023

The much-awaited Dragons Dogma II received a brand-new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase of 2023. It is a sequel to the 2012 classic Dragon’s Dogma and its Dark Arisen expansion that was developed on Capcom’s proprietary RE engine. The gameplay trailer teased an intricate setting and fierce combat, coupled with breathtaking visuals.

New gameplay trailer for Dragons Dogma II reveals additional information regarding combat and setting

The upcoming game takes place directly after the Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen expansion's events. It is sure to be a treat for fans of the original. The trailer showcased next-gen visuals complete with fully-blown RPG mechanics, including a possible return of the Pawn system — although a co-op functionality in this sequel is still certain.

This action role-playing title features visceral combat, as players are granted the ability to wield a multitude of weapons, including swords, bows, and magic. Additionally, the character progression system is also expected to offer much-needed customization in each path, allowing for unique builds against each entity.

Monsters also make a return in Dragons Dogma II, which includes creatures of legend such as the Medusa, Dragons, and Harpies in addition to brand new monsters that are exclusive to the sequel. Political undertones are also afoot, as rivalries and ambitions clash together to change the landscape of the game’s world.

What else can players expect from Dragons Dogma II?

The following details have emerged regarding the sequel from a PlayStation blog post:

The Arisen returns on a path to slay the Dragon.

A new race, the Beastren makes its debut in the sequel.

Next-gen graphics, physics, and artificial intelligence technologies have been implemented within the game for a truly immersive role-playing fantasy experience.

A release date for the game has not been shared yet at the time of writing of this article. Dragons Dogma II is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles worldwide.

