DrDisrespect announces Doctober Halloween costume contest

Halloween is just around in the corner for certain sections of the world. The creepy, candy-filled holiday is celebrated mainly in North America, Mexico, England, and other parts of Europe. However, one Twitch streamer is allowing more of the world to get on board with the popular holiday.

Guy "DrDisrespect" Beahm announced today that he, in conjunction with Turtle Beach, Roccat, and other sponsors, is throwing a costume contest. Called 'Doctober', the contest will have members of the community compete to see who can pull of the best DrDisrespect costume. There will be multiple winners and a ton of prizes handed out by the various sponsors of the event.

The details on DrDisrespect's Doctober contest

As DrDisrespect is a character in and of itself, it makes sense that Beahm would host a contest seeing who can mimic it the best. Although, some fans might find it easy, as a plethora of community members have cosplayed as the Doc on previous occasions.

If you want to get in on the action, there are three simple steps you have to follow, as officially outlined by the Two-Time himself.

Dress up in the best DrDisrespect costume you can think of

Take an amazing picture of yourself in costume

Tweet your photo with the hashtag Doctober

The process is simple enough but the competition is surely going to be fierce. However, there is some leniency when it comes to the winners of the contest. There will be three winners, each taking home a slew of prizes that are from the sponsors and Doc himself.

Image via DrDisrespect

Presumably, this contest will run until the end of October, which is when Halloween takes place. So if you're looking to enter the Doctober costume contest, you have around a month to get your costume ready and tweet a picture of you wearing it. There's currently no word on when DrDisrespect will announce the winners but it likely won't take too long after the contest has concluded.