"Dude, this is no joke man:" xQc vexed with people still holding on to their GameStop stock

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is undoubtedly one of the more popular streamers on the internet right now. But he owes much of this popularity to his outspoken personality, which has often been criticized.

The Canadian has now refused to hold back and took a few shots at the people who didn't sell their GameStop stock when the prices had skyrocketed.

Also read- Twitter trolls Charli D'Amelio after she mistakes hashtag meant for Charli XCX to be about her

xQc started his February 4th stream by talking about the same issue and seemed somewhat repulsed with those who chose not to cash in their GameStop stock.

"I don't want to be an advice Andy, or in hindsight, even though I know nothing about stocks, I told you exactly what would happen, and it happened. I think it was very foreseeable. People kept saying yeah, but it's going to the moon, yep yeah but it's squeezing, yeah but Friday, yeah but Monday, yeah but this and that, and they kept having an excuse. Like dude, come on, man."

xQc disappointed with people who chose to hold on to their GameStop stock

The GameStop stock over the last couple of weeks has been a hot topic in the gaming community.

The price reached its peak allowing several thousands to earn some easy cash. However, the price has tanked in the last few days, resulting in a massive loss for those who chose to hold on to their stock.

Advertisement

Also read: Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem patch notes: Legend nerfs, buffs, and weapon changes detailed

THIS STOCK MANIPULATING THAT'S TAKING PLACE IS A DISASTER. ACTUALLY RIGGED AND ACTIVELY TRYING TO RIG IT MORE. WHAT A DEPRESSING SIGHT — xQc (@xQc) January 28, 2021

xQc pulled out a chart with the fluctuating prices of the stock to hammer home his point.

"Dude, this is no joke, man. At the beginning of the stream on the 27th, when it was at $280, I said if I were you, and it's not advice, I would not hold overnight."

xQc also mentioned another reason behind the prices taking a dip in the last few days. The stock could not be bought due to specific problems, which caused this "glorious mess."