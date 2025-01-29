Dying Light 2025 roadmap: What to expect in the future

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:29 GMT
Dying Light anniversary roadmap
Techland celebrate's the franchise's 10th anniversary with a look towards the future (Image via Techland)

To celebrate the franchises' 10th anniversary, Dying Light developer Techland has detailed a roadmap for the franchise in 2025. In short, fans who have stuck around since the 2015 original can expect more zombie slaying fun on the horizon. This will be in the form of new updates to Dying Light 2: Stay Human as well as a brand new game entry in the form of Dying Light: The Beast.

With much in store for series fans throughout the year, here is everything detailed in the latest roadmap for the series.

Dying Light 2025 roadmap detailed: Updates, new game, and more

Here's what lies ahead in 2025 for fans (Image via Techland)
Here's what lies ahead in 2025 for fans (Image via Techland)

To summarize, here is everything series fans can expect this year from Techland:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Spring 2025: Summer Update for DL2
  • Summer 2025: Summer Event for DL2 | Dying Light: The Beast launch
  • Fall 2025: Halloween Event & Fall Update
  • Winter 2025: Winter Tales Event

Much of these are expected annual events, but there's more, including further enhancements to the latest out series entry. This includes new gear, weapons, improved visuals, and so on. To elaborate further on the changes slated for the 2022 open-world zombie parkour game, here's what is on the horizon:

  • Permanent release of Tower Raid
  • New Tower Raid characters
  • New Firearms and Melee Weapons
  • New Weapon Class
  • Free Outfits and Gear
  • Co-op Gameplay and Matchmaking
  • Community Map Support
  • Prologue Improvements
  • Graphical and Technical Improvements

youtube-cover

This is on top of the arrival of the upcoming series entry dubbed The Beast, where players step back into the shoes of series protagonist Kyle Crane after the events of the first game, as he explored an all-new sandbox in a new story. This is meant to be the first step in a rebranding for the series as the "ultimate zombie experience" on the gaming market.

Beyond 2025, however, fans can look forward to multiple unannounced projects in the pipeline as well as additional media offerings like a board game, webcomic series, merchandise, and more to attract a wider audience. So, with Techland seemingly focused on expanding the IP, the future of the franchise looks bright.

