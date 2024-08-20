Dying Light The Beast announced at Gamescom 2024

While players are looking forward to the Dying Light 2 DLC expansion, Techland has revealed Dying Light The Beast at Gamescom 2024 as a substitute. The upcoming first-person survival horror stars hero Kyle Crane in an all-new thrilling zombie story. This standalone adventure sees players return as the beloved protagonist of the original 2015 Dying Light game.

The events of this title take place a decade after the first entry. That said, here's everything to know about Dying Light The Beast.

What platforms is Dying Light The Beast on?

You must fight to kill and survive (Image via Techland)

Finally, the game will be available for free to all owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition. This means it will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed. That said, we do have ample story details to go off on, thanks to the reveal trailer.

The game takes place in a new rural open-world segment called Castor Woods, with a mysterious creature haunting the woods. With a small resident population, Kyle must help the civilians while taking on the various horrors that lurk around the sandbox. The familiar parkour and combat aspects return, with melee and firearms both accessible by the savior of Harran.

With Kyle having access to zombie DNA, he has superhuman powers to help him fight the zombie menace that peaks when the night falls in the form of a ravenous horde. Up to four players can engage in co-op to fight and survive to witness yet another break of daylight.

