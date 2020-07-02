PUBG Mobile: Dynamo gets 'Partner' title for his contribution to the community

Dynamo has received the exclusive PUBG Mobile Partner title by the developers.

A member of the community team also confirmed the title is given only to some popular content creators.

PUBG Mobile has garnered wide-spread popularity over the years. The uptrend of PUBG Mobile eSports in the world has resulted in a significant rise in the number of content creators too. One of India's most popular content creator being Dynamo Gaming.

Aditya Sawant known by his alias Dynamo Gaming is a popular Indian PUBG Mobile streamer and content creator. He is one of the most followed PUBG Mobile players across the globe. His YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, as of now has over 7.82 million subscribers.

In a recent Twitter post, Dynamo revealed that he has received an exclusive 'PUBG Partner' title in the game. He has thanked PUBG Mobile for acknowledging him with this prestigious title.

About the PUBG Partner Title in PUBG Mobile

On PUBG Mobile's official discord server, Tencent staff and a member of community team – Error 403 stated the reason behind the introduction of such a title in the game.

The "PUBG Partner" title is not something one can apply for. The PUBG MOBILE community team decides which moderators and content creators are eligible for this title after their continuous contribution to the community. We do not give it to players who ask for it.

Hence, not everyone is entitled to obtain the 'Partner' title. Only specific people would be provided with this title for their contribution towards the game. Dynamo is accredited with his contribution and was given the title.

Dynamo's YouTube channel

Dynamo initially uploaded some content on games like BattleField 3 and DOTA 2 on his YouTube channel. Later moving onto PUBG PC after its release. He then switched to playing PUBG Mobile on an emulator

As mentioned earlier, Dynamo now has a huge subscriber base of over 7.82 million. He has gained over 600 million views on his videos since he started streaming.