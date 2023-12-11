EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC is a really interesting option if you want guaranteed Icons for your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squads. To make things more exciting, EA Sports has also included Centurions Icons in the reward pool, and these cards are no longer available in packs. Naturally, the challenge is a great proposition for beginners and veterans alike.

However, the reward you obtain depends entirely on your luck. The reward pool includes some amazing cards that cost much more than the completion cost of this SBC. However, there are also some cards that would cost a lot less to get directly from the market. These are cards that you'll want to avoid when completing the 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

Best EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC players to get

The 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC will cost about 260,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. While the aim is to get a card that has a higher market value than the combined cost of the fodder used, here are the highest-valued rewards.

Pele Base Icon

Ruud Gullit Centurions

Ronaldo Base Icon

Eusebio Centurions Icon

Jairzinho Centurions Icon

Mia Hamm Base Icon

These cards cost millions of coins to get, and some of them are even extinct in the Ultimate Team market. Naturally, these are the best possible rewards you can expect to find upon completing the 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC in the game.

Worst EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions Icon Upgrade SBC players

Unfortunately, there are certain items available in the rewards that aren't worth much in the market. In fact, these items have an abundant supply, and their stats aren't particularly special.

David Trezeguet Centurions Icon

Gennaro Gattuso Centurions Icon

Davor Suker Base Icon

Patrick Kluivert Base Icon

These are the cards you'll want to avoid as rewards, even if you only use fodder from your collection. The latest challenge doesn't offer any choices, so you'll have to accept whatever reward you get. There's always risk associated with SBCs like this one, which is why they are popularly known as Gamble/Casino SBCs among EA FC 24 veterans.