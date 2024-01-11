EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurions Icon SBC - Expected release date, possible cost, and more

The EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurions Icon SBC could be a great opportunity for many players to secure an Icon for their respective squads. While EA Sports hasn't revealed anything officially regarding this content, reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania has shared relevant information on their X account.

If the rumor turns out to be true, the news will be welcomed by those who started the game late. After all, the Centurions promo was released earlier in Ultimate Team, which included its own special Icons. These cards are no longer available in the market, which should raise the demand for the EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurions Icon SBC. That said, all the information surrounding the upcoming SBC is purely speculative.

When will the EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurions Icon SBC release?

As of now, an official date for this SBC's launch isn't available. However, there's a great chance for it to be released tomorrow, Friday, January 12. Typically, EA Sports releases special Icon SBCs with promo content, and Team 2 cards under the FC Versus event will be arriving on the aforementioned date. This suggests the challenge could go live on January 12.

Alternatively, January 14 is another possible date, as Sundays have witnessed the highest number of SBCs related to Heroes and Icons.

That said, readers are advised to pace their expectations regarding the release date since EA Sports hasn't offered one. When the SBC is released, readers will be able to find a detailed solution for it on Sportskeeda.

Expected EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurions Icon SBC completion cost

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. As of writing, Cole's Centurions version is trading at 615,000 coins on consoles and 880,000 on the PC. Hence, the SBC's completion cost could be somewhere around 650,000-700,000 coins.

Cole's Centurions version is quite effective in the meta. As such, it's expected that the SBC will be pretty pricey. It remains to be seen if the challenge eventually arrives in Ultimate Team.