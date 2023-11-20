EA FC 24 Black Friday release date and what to expect

Black Friday celebrations are all set to kick off in EA FC 24, with EA Sports officially confirming the release date in-game. There have been plenty of speculations regarding the expected arrival of the promo. Unlike typical promos, Black Friday is pretty different based on previous instances. Of course, EA Sports could alter the typical pattern and introduce something new. However, the chances for the developers to follow the predicted pattern are more likely.

Arriving on Wednesday evening, November 22, players can make plans for their respective EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squads. Moreover, few predictions could be made about what to expect in the upcoming days.

EA FC 24 Black Friday promo release date

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming promo differs from those released in Ultimate Team. For one, the events will begin on Wednesday evening, November 22, which differs from the typical routine. Ultimate Team promos usually start on Fridays. A new loading screen has confirmed the date.

The events will begin at 6 pm UK time, the usual launch time. Typically, EA Sports releases fresh TOTW cards on Wednesday evenings, but proceedings could be very different. To celebrate Black Friday, EA Sports has released the best of TOTW items in the past. This included the very best TOTW cards released in previous TOTW teams.

Moreover, players should expect Flash challenges throughout the next few days. These excellent resource-item challenges can be completed for new packs and more rewards. While normal challenges arrive once per day, flash challenges are renewed multiple times throughout a 24-hour cycle.

Special packs are also released during this period in the Ultimate Team store. These packs are usually purchasable with FC points and coins, allowing more flexibility. These promo packs could feature unique cards from the previous set of events.

Readers must note that EA Sports hasn't confirmed the events coming to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team this year. Hence, they should wait until official confirmation regarding the events, which the developers will announce soon.