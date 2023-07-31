EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive trailer: All major features revealed

The EA FC 24 Career Mode is set to get a major boost based on all the new features coming in the upcoming release. Earlier on July 31, EA Sports revealed some of the things they have been working on under the hood to provide memorable experiences to players. Tonight's gameplay was all about the main offline mode, and as things stand, there are ample reasons for the fans to be excited.

Plenty is in store, including the Manager and Player career modes. The former will allow you to play the manager role, while the latter will let you fulfill your dreams of becoming a pro footballer in virtual life. All the major features showcased in the EA FC 24 Career Mode earlier today are here.

New EA FC 24 Career Mode features in Manager Mode

The Manager mode strictly picks teams and takes them to newfound glories. You can also develop your signature management style like Pep, Klopp, and other managers. You can train the superstars at their club in a much more elaborate fashion.

The EA FC 24 Career Mode will present a new coach system. These coaches will allow players to train their superstars in a more detailed manner, offering bigger room for development.

Match preparations will also be a new feature allowing you to scout opponents. You can plan better and set up a training plan to get an advantage over your opponents.

Finally, EA Sports has listened to fans and will allow players to spectate matches and can change their tactics, make substitutions, and more on the fly.

New EA FC 24 Career Mode features in Player Mode

Player Mode will finally be getting agents, who will be a constant source of guidance. They will allow players to get their dream moves through objectives.

Players will also have direct control over how they choose to develop their virtual selves. With the introduction of new playstyles, players can unlock them gradually. This will improve their chances of success in moving to their dream club.

EA Sports will also introduce a new camera to enhance the overall experience. This angle focuses on the player's virtual self and offers better control in certain situations.