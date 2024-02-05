EA FC 24 Carlos Tevez UCL Hero SBC - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Carlos Tevez UCL Hero SBC is the latest challenge to have been leaked online. This can be exciting for the community. The information has been shared by reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania on their official X account. This will be the first time a SBC featuring a UCL Hero card is released.

Incidentally, a tweet by EA Sports has also confirmed that a UCL Hero SBC will be coming soon to Ultimate Team. While the footballer hasn't been specified over there, it's quite certain that the EA FC 24 Carlos Tevez UCL Hero SBC will be released in the upcoming days. Moreover, certain predictions can also be made regarding when the new challenge is going to be available, and how much it could cost.

When will the EA FC 24 Carlos Tevez UCL Hero SBC release? (expected)

The new SBC could arrive to Ultimate Team as early as tonight, when the daily content is refreshed. That said, there's a great chance for it to be released tomorrow on February 6, or the day after on February 7. Typically, not many special SBCs have been released on Mondays in the past.

However, readers are advised to wait for official confirmation from EA Sports before drawing any kind of conclusion. The developer can always follow a new launch schedule when it comes to content.

How much will the EA FC 24 Carlos Tevez UCL Hero SBC cost?

Typically, the cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. When it comes to Heroes and Icons, their current market valuations are always a good indicator. At the time of writing, the special card is available for between 1.2 million and 1.3 million coins. The price could reduce further if the market trends are anything to go by.

Hence, the upcoming SBC could be an expensive one, and players should expect to have a budget of at least a million coins in terms of fodder. The price of fodder cards at the moment is pretty inflated, and it's advisable to use some of them from their own stock to reduce their final expenses.