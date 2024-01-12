EA FC 24 Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

It appears that the EA FC 24 Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team, despite the lack of any official acknowledgment from EA Sports. The latest information has been leaked online by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania, who has shared it on their X account. Pulisic was among multiple nominees to be voted Player of the Month for their performances in December.

Not much is known about the EA FC 24 Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM SBC at this point in time. That said, Pulisic possibly winning the votes is not a surprise, given his excellent form for AC Milan. Moreover, certain predictions can also be made regarding the upcoming challenge based on previous incidents in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM SBC release?

Expand Tweet

There's a good chance for the challenge to appear later today, on January 12. After all, Serie A POTM SBCs have often been released on the same day as the Premier League POTM SBCs. The latter also has a high chance of appearing today, which is the second Friday of a new month. Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke is expected to get a special SBC just like Christian Pulisic.

That said, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation before drawing any premature conclusions. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed guide, including the cheapest solutions, will be updated in this article.

EA FC 24 Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM SBC completion cost

Expand Tweet

The exact cost of any SBC ultimately depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. That said, Serie A POTM SBCs have been relatively affordable challenges, usually costing around 160,000 coins (except the Rafael Leao POTM SBC). The upcoming card of Christian Pulisic might cost similarly, although players can always use fodder from their inventory to reduce their expenses.

It will be interesting to find out what the card will look like and what kind of impact it will have on the meta. Typically, Pulisic's base item offers plenty of pace and dribbling, and the POTM version could have some major boost, along with a Playstyle+.