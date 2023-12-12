EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

Another Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC has been leaked and is set to arrive in the future in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The news was shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, which comes ahead of the official verdict from Ligue 1. This essentially means that the community will be able to get back-to-back challenges featuring the French World Cup Winner.

Mbappe is one of three nominees for the best Ligue 1 player, thanks to his performance in November. He was already voted as the best Ligue 1 footballer for the month of October, which led to his existing SBC in Ultimate Team.

While there isn't any official data related to the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges typically work in EA FC 24.

Expected EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC release date

Expand Tweet

The Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC is expected to arrive between December 18 and 22, although the official news hasn't been announced. The existing SBC is available until December 22, but the new one could arrive before it expires. There have been instances where a new POTM SBC of a given league has been released before the old one expires.

That said, it's best to wait for an official announcement before drawing any conclusions about the release date of the upcoming SBC. Follow Sportskeeda and the game's social media account for the latest information.

Expected EA FC 24 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC costs

The cost of any challenge in Ultimate Team depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. The existing Mbappe POTM SBC costs around 3,800,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market.

The upcoming card should have at least one upgrade in terms of its overall and better stats. The SBC will be more expensive than the existing one, and should cost between 5 to 5.5 million coins. As usual, it won't be a cheap SBC by any means, and interested players should start saving fodder.