EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance (February 29): When are the servers coming back?

A new EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance has been announced by developers EA Sports, and it's set to take place on the last day of February. The latest one is certainly a surprising one, as there hasn't been a title update in recent times. However, once the maintenance goes live, the servers will be taken down and all matchmaking will be disabled.

Unlike the previous maintenance that took place a couple of weeks ago, EA Sports has announced the details regarding today's maintenance. This includes information about when the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance will begin on February 29. The estimated ending time has also been announced.

When will the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance begin on February 29?

Today's maintenance was announced by the game's official account on X. Based on the tweet, the maintenance will go live at 7 am UTC/11 pm PT (February 28)/2 am ET/12:30 pm IST. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the maintenance begins.

Once matchmaking is disabled, players won't be able to start any matches in online modes.

When will the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance end on February 29?

Once the maintenance ends, the matchmaking and servers will be restored. Based on the official tweet, it's expected to be one hour and 30 minutes. However, there could be delays due to unforeseen circumstances, so readers are advised to keep themselves updated about any such possible occurrences.

Which modes will be affected by the EA FC 24 scheduled maintenance?

Today's maintenance will be for the game's servers on all available platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Any game mode that has online matchmaking won't operate properly. This includes the Ultimate Team mode, VOLTA, and online friendlies. Players trying to create a match will encounter an error message.

Players will experience errors when the servers are down (Image via EA Sports)

All offline modes, like Career mode and local kickoff, will continue to operate properly. The maintenance period could be a perfect opportunity to try them out.