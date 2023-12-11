EA FC 24 TOTGS promo leaks: Kylian Mbappe and Jamal Musiala set to get new cards in Ultimate Team

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, Kylian Mbappe and Jamal Musiala are all set to be included in the EA FC 24 TOTGS promo, which is scheduled to be the next special set of cards. A new leaker, Bob The EA FC leaks, has shared the latest piece of information on their X account.

As of writing, EA Sports hasn't mentioned any information about what's coming next after the Ultimate Dynasties promo. With the group stages of European club competitions coming to an end, many had expected that there could be a promo including the best performers.

This indeed appears to be the plan once the EA FC 24 TOTGS promo goes live with all the special cards in Ultimate Team.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Jamal Musiala's EA FC 24 TOTGS promo cards could become incredibly popular

Kylian Mbappe has continued to wreak havoc on opposition defenses and is arguably one of the best performers in the current meta. Ultimate Team users have got multiple versions of the Frenchman, including a POTM SBC that has allowed many players to craft the card.

Jamal Musiala has received a major upgrade in terms of his ratings and overall, but the addition of Playstyles has made him even better. This has allowed him to become one of the best in the existing meta, and he also has a promo card.

It goes without saying that their respective EA FC 24 TOTGS promo versions could be better than their existing cards. Moreover, both cards are expected to be available in packs (and from the market). While the prices can't be estimated at the moment, they are expected to be expensive.

It remains to be seen when these cards will be available in Ultimate Team. Players can still enjoy the Ultimate Dynasties promo, which has added special cards for both active footballers and retired legends.

With the promo being a one-team affair, it's expected to end on Friday, December 15. It's expected to be the same day when the Team of the Group Stage is expected to be released in Ultimate Team.