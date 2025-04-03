EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for March revealed, Nicolo Barella leads the roster

EA Sports has released the list of EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for March, with Nicolo Barella headlining the lineup. The Italian midfielder has been vital to Inter's success in the league this season and is now in the running to receive an incredible SBC version in Ultimate Team.

Ad

Barella previously received a Thunderstruck SBC version that was 89-rated overall and one of the best midfielders when it was released. However, he has now fallen behind the power curve of the meta. Being named among March's EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees, he could receive a new item that makes him relevant on the virtual pitch again.

Nicolo Barella spearheads March's EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees lineup

The Serie A title race is extremely competitive this season, with Napoli and Inter separating themselves from the rest of the pack and being just three points apart from one another. Reigning champions Inter are currently at the top of the table, with Nicolo Barella being one of their most consistent performers. His contributions have earned him a spot among the EA FC 25 Seria A POTM nominees for March.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he will certainly be the favorite among this batch of nominees due to his popularity in the world of Ultimate Team and his reputation in real life, the other contenders are worthy of this accolade in their own right. These are all the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for the latest month:

Nicolo Barella (Inter)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Lucas Da Cunha (Como)

Oumar Solet (Udinese)

Nicolo Fagioli (Fiorentina)

Ad

With Player of the Month SBC items now receiving bigger upgrades and two playstyle+ traits, all of these players have the potential to be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system if they win the fan vote. However, Nicolo Barella will certainly be the frontrunner due to his popularity among gamers, as he has had multiple overpowered versions over the years.

Inter's position in the league table will also give him an advantage over the rest of the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees, as his contributions have helped his side become the favorites to win the title this season. Surprisingly, there are no nominees from Napoli in this lineup, despite the Italian giants being second in the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback