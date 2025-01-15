EA FC 25 TOTW 18 released, featuring Dembele, Rolfo, and others

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 18 lineup in Ultimate Team, featuring boosted versions of superstars like Ousmane Dembele and Fridolina Rolfo. Not only are these players amazing in real life, but they are also overpowered on the virtual pitch. This makes them fan-favorites and their boosted versions should be extremely popular amongst gamers.

The EA FC 25 TOTW 18 roster is the first Team of the Week squad to offer PlayStyle+ traits to all included players. This will help them maintain their relevance in the current meta of the game, as these traits elevate their performances beyond what their stats suggest.

Ousmane Dembele and Fridolina Rolfo headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 18 roster

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form this season, helping the club to the top of the Ligue 1 table alongside other performers, such as Bradley Barcola. The FC Barcelona Femini squad is in a similar position, with Fridolina Rolfo being the standout player in their most recent win. Both players are included in the EA FC 25 TOTW 18 squad.

They already possess multiple boosted versions in Ultimate Team. While Ousmane Dembele has a Trailblazers and a Globetrotters item, Fridolina Rolfo has two separate Winter Wildcards versions. Their latest in-form versions are not as highly rated, but they will still be impressive in-game.

This is the Team of the Week squad (Image via EA Sports)

The duo are also not the only big names in this latest release. These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 18 players:

Ousmane Dembele: 88

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Xavi Simons: 86

Vanessa Gilles: 86

Gift Monday: 86

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa: 86

Jonathan Burkardt: 85

Matteo Darmian: 85

Sem Steijn: 85

Tere Abelleira: 84

Theo De Percin: 83

Clement Lenglet: 83

Lucas Rosa: 83

Mahdi Camara: 83

Musa Barrow: 83

Nikola Krstovic: 83

Ferran Jutgla: 83

Pedro Malheiro: 83

Gustavo Garcia: 83

Jakob Breum: 83

Hugo Picard: 83

Adrian Segecic: 83

With all these players having a PlayStyle+, they will be amazing for future EVOs in Ultimate Team. The likes of Xavi Simons, Zambo Anguissa, and Sem Steign have the stats and traits required to be incredible candidates for potential Evolutions released during the upcoming Team of the Year promo.

Overall, this is a well-balanced Team of the Week roster, featuring both usable items and fodder players.

