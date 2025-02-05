EA FC 25 TOTW 21 released, Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 21 lineup in Ultimate Team, with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo receiving a boosted version as the highest-rated item of the squad. The Portuguese superstar, a fan-favorite in the real world and on the virtual pitch, has coincidentally been included in the Team of the Week on his birthday.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus attacker led Al Nassr to victory in the AFC Champions League by scoring a brace, proving yet again why he remains a lethal goal-scorer despite being 40 years old. His 88-rated Team of the Week item headlines the EA FC 25 TOTW 21 lineup, making it one of the best TOTW squads released so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads an amazing EA FC 25 TOTW 21 squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has received multiple special items in Ultimate Team this season, including a Total Rush version, a Globetrotters item, and a Team of the Year 12th man item. While the 88-rated version released in EA FC 25 TOTW 21 is not as impressive as his Globetrotters or TOTY items, he will still be an amazing striker in the current meta.

He is also not the only notable inclusion in this Team of the Week. Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly has received his first special version of the season after his stunning performance against Manchester City and is one of the first TOTW items this year to possess two PlayStyle+ traits.

These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 21 players:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 87

Adrien Rabiot: 87

Waldemaar Anton: 87

Kingsley Coman: 87

Mariona: 87

Stefan de Vrij: 87

Luis Rioja: 87

Alexandru Mitrita: 87

Randal Kolo Muani: 86

Anthony Elanga: 85

Jordan Henderson: 85

Joan Garcia: 85

Maria De Alharilla: 85

Junior Firpo: 85

Santi Comesana: 85

Mika Biereth: 85

Krzysztof Piatek: 85

Matthis Abline: 85

Azeem Abdulai: 85

Larissa Muhlhaus: 85

Klaudia Jedlinska: 85

Santiago Pierotti: 85

Three inclusions in this lineup possess two PlayStyle+ traits, which is a first this season. This is good news for future Team of the Week rosters, as it will allow these items to keep up with the game's power curve.

There are many players in EA FC 25 TOTW 21 who will be usable in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The likes of Ronaldo, Lewis-Skelly, Rabiot, Kolo Muani, Coman, Anton, de Vrij, and Rioja all have exceptional stats and could be eligible for future Evolutions as well.

