EA FC 25 TOTW 25 revealed, Christopher Nkunku headlines the squad

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 roster in Ultimate Team, with Chelsea superstar Christopher Nkunku earning an amazing 88-rated item that has the potential to be exceptional on the virtual pitch. This is the Frenchman's first performance-based special item of the year, and he is joined by some other massive names in the latest Team of the Week.

Ad

While Liverpool are favorites to secure the Premier League title this season, Chelsea have also had some impressive performances. Their latest 4-0 win against Southampton was spearheaded by Christopher Nkunku, who is the highest-rated inclusion in the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 roster.

Christopher Nkunku is the headlining player in the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 lineup

Nkunku was part of the Mode Mastery promo as one of the rewards, but has now received his first performance-based boosted item. While his 88-rated Team of the Week version is not as impressive as the 90-rated Champs Mastery item, it is still the highest-rated inclusion in EA FC 25 TOTW 25 squad and has some exceptional stats.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

There are some other notable inclusions as well, including FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender scored a goal, provided an assist and kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win against Real Sociedad to take his club to the top of the league table. He has received an 87-rated item in Ultimate Team following this performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 players:

Christopher Nkunku: 88

Melvine Malard: 88

Granit Xhaka: 88

Ivan Toney: 87

Desire Doue: 87

Mattia Zaccagni: 87

Riccardo Orsolini: 87

Dominik Szoboszlai: 87

Mika Biereth: 87

Ronald Araujo: 87

Daghim: 85

Baribo: 85

Thorgan Hazard: 85

Muller: 85

Antman: 85

Robin Gosens: 85

Grodowski: 85

Cryzan: 85

Coquet: 85

Johnny Cardoso: 85

Casey: 85

Soumare: 85

Muldur: 85

Some of these footballers already have previous promo versions in Ultimate Team, including the likes of Orsolini, Zaccagni, Xhaka and Araujo. Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is also part of the roster after his amazing showing in their 2-0 win against Newcastle United. He has a RTTF version available via the season pass at the moment, but this Team of the Week version is a good alternative as well.

Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 squad has some amazing players with exciting stats, traits and PlayStyles, which should make them usable in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback