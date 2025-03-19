EA FC 25 TOTW 27 released, Lionel Messi and Bruno Fernandes headline the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 roster in Ultimate Team, with Lionel Messi and Bruno Fernandes being the most notable inclusions. Both these playmaking maestros have had excellent performances recently, leading their teams to victory with their attacking prowess and earning boosted versions on the virtual pitch.

Both these superstars have already received upgraded items in Ultimate Team this year. While Lionel Messi has Total Rush, Ultimate Succession, and TOTY Honorable Mentions versions, Bruno Fernandes was part of the recent Grassroot Greats event. They have now been included in the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad.

Lionel Messi and Bruno Fernandes spearhead the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 lineup in Ultimate Team

Despite Manchester United's struggles in the Premier League this season, Bruno Fernandes has been one of their most consistent performers. Similarly, Lionel Messi has been dominating the MLS with Inter Miami after his transfer from PSG. Both these star athletes are part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad, receiving boosted versions with impressive stats and two PlayStyle+ traits.

Lionel Messi recently scored an amazing goal to lead his side to a 2-1 win against Atlanta United, while Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and provided an assist in a 3-0 win against Leicester City. These performances have earned them a spot in the Team of the Week. However, they are not the only big names to be featured on this roster.

These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 players:

Lionel Messi: 90

Victor Osimhen: 89

Debinha: 89

Fabian Ruiz: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Jeremie Frimpong: 87

Alessane Plea: 87

Smith: 87

Ellie Carpenter: 87

Banda: 87

Fagioli: 87

Chris Smalling: 86

Peter Gulacsi: 86

Yeray: 86

Igor Paixao: 85

Zehnter: 85

Bender: 85

Wright: 85

Makama: 85

Schrijvers: 85

Carlos Augusto: 85

Milenkovic: 85

Mikautadze: 85

Victor Osimhen has also earned a spot in this lineup after his recent hat-trick against Antalyaspor. The Nigerian striker was previously part of the FC Pro Live promo, and his latest boosted item could be even better.

The likes of Debinha, Frimpong, Banda, and Smalling could also be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, especially if they are upgraded further using Evolutions. Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 27 squad has some notable inclusions that make it one of the best Team of the Week roster released in recent times.

