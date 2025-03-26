EA FC 25 TOTW 28 released, Vinicius Junior headlines the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 roster in Ultimate Team, with Brazilian phenom Vinicius Junior being the headlining player of the lineup. The talismanic winger is regarded as one of the best players in the sport today, and his recent performances for Brazil during the international break have earned him a spot in the Team of the Week.

The Real Madrid superstar has struggled to recreate his form from last season during the current campaign but has still delivered some impressive performances at the highest level for his club and country. His late goal against Colombia helped his side secure a 2-1 win, also earning him a spot on the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 roster.

Vinicius Junior spearheads the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 lineup

With the international break bringing top-level club football to a halt, the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 squad features the best players from these international matches. There are many top-tier names to choose from, as the most popular superstars in the sport all performed well for their national sides, including Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian is accompanied by several other amazing players, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang also part of the lineup. These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 players, along with their overall ratings:

Vinicius Junior: 92

Mikel Oyarzabal: 88

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 88

Mike Maignan: 88

Romelu Lukaku: 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 88

Arda Guler: 87

Leon Goretzka: 87

Albert: 87

Cuthbert: 87

Francisco Trincao: 87

Reece James: 86

Vedat Muriqi: 86

Alderete: 85

Holmgaard: 85

Tim Payne: 85

Ben Davies: 85

Gia Corley: 85

Giannis Konstantelias: 85

Pep Biel: 85

Mohamed Amoura: 85

Raul Jimenez: 85

Isaiah Jones: 85

All these players have received at least one PlayStyle+ trait, making them usable under the FC IQ system. Meanwhile, the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kvaratskhelia, Lukaku, and Oyarzabal all have two PlayStyle+ traits, which should make them even more overpowered. Players like Goretzka, Guler, Aubameyang and Trincao will also be usable if used in the right Evolutions.

Overall, there are many exciting inclusions in the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 roster that will be excellent for future EVOs. With how underwhelming most Team of the Week squads have been recently, this is a breath of fresh air for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

