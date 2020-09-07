EA forced to remove ad from UFC 4 after massive fan backlash

UFC 4 had an extremely unusual release, given that the game was revealed only a month before its release. This was a move that was appreciated by fans of EA's UFC franchise, and prospective buyers who wouldn't have to wait too long to play the game.

Given that UFC is a sports game, first and foremost, there are bound to be advertisements plastered all over the game's arena and the octagon. Fans have known this ever since companies opted for in-game ads.

This usually sat well with the fans, as it only added to the immersive feel of the title, staying true to its real-life counterpart. However, EA went a tad bit far with UFC 4 and tried their luck with a more "in your face" advertisement.

EA quickly removes ad from UFC 4 after fan outrage

#bids great news for bids - overlays and popups removed from ufc4 by ea but feedback positive about canvas ads - the ones bids does, as well as hoardings - footy - and banners and circuit ads - all unobtrusive

UFC fans were eager to boot up the game and step inside the octagon and see everything new that EA had to offer. What they weren't expecting was to be hit with an advertisement for Amazon's "The Boys" amid the fight.

The ad would pop up incessantly during a break in the fight, and would annoy fans no end. Despite the advertised TV show being fairly beloved by the internet as a whole, it was the fact that the ad got in the way of their experience that irked fans of UFC 4.

the state of AAA games in 2020



- Rockstar's inflation of in-game prices and decreased job pay-outs to boost bullshit Sharkcard sales



- EA sneaking disruptive ads in UFC4 and copy pasting the same game every year



- lootboxes



never trust a developer that "Cares about you" — chris. (@yeelord_) September 6, 2020

Furthermore, fans felt paying $60 for a Triple-A game only to be hit by ads plastered all over the screen was kind of pushy, even by EA's standards.

The Reddit post which originally voiced complaints regarding this particular ad in UFC 4 gained massive traction. And the unanimous roar of outrage against the developer's placement of the ad slowly began to pick up more steam.

@EASPORTS UFC4 is the last dollar you will ever get from me. Are you kidding me with the ads during the game or in the game at all? This is not free to play title and if I could get a refund I would. — Bryan Dobson (@bryandobson) September 5, 2020

Which is why EA has now promptly removed the ad from UFC 4. Also, the ad was in UFC 3, but as a banner in the octagon, and not interfering with the game experience.

Does anyone else feel some type of way about ufc putting forced ads into the game now ?? #UFC4 #EASPORTS pic.twitter.com/QxAG5hFmGO — Nk_Fort (@nk_fort) September 2, 2020

Which is what EA should have done from the start. Regardless, this is all excellent news for "The Boys", as it just means more eyeballs have now been attracted to the show.