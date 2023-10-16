EA Sports F1 23 set to introduce Formula 2 roster, Sports Update, and more

A major F1 23 update is now available for players across all available platforms, bringing plenty of additional content to the racing game. The latest update introduces the F2 2023 roster, along with all the official teams, drivers, and cars. This has been a heavily requested feature from the community, and the latest update is now live to be installed. Players can also access the Sports Update, which brings all the teams to their latest liveries for the ongoing season.

Following a successful launch, EA Sports has worked closely with Codemasters to add more content. Some of it has been according to the developer roadmaps, while the rest is based on requests made by the community. The regular updates have ensured the existing content stays fresh for players.

Moreover, it has also ensured that the community can enjoy many of the real-life events on virtual screens and give them their spin.

The latest F1 23 Sports Update brings plenty of changes

When F1 23 launched earlier in the summer, it was restricted only to the official Formula 1 roster. Once players install the latest update, they will also be able to choose from the teams present in 2023's F2 season.

While the F2 might not have as many renowned drivers as the top division, the likes of Théo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti, Ayumu Iwasa, Arthur Leclerc, and Enzo Fittipaldi should interest many gamers.

The latest update is not limited to content from the F2, as there are new additions from F1 as well. The Sports Update introduces some interesting events that will bring exclusive rewards for players.

The Nico Hulkenberg scenario will go live between October 17 and 23, and the aim will be to beat his timings. Those who do so will win Haas home livery, racing suits, and boots that are going to be used in the real-life United States Grand Prix.

Director of Marketing Mark Morrell shared some encouraging words to mark the occasion:

“We are excited to be celebrating a home race week with this collaboration with EA SPORTS F1 23, a first for us as a team. EA SPORTS have been great to work with and we hope the players enjoy completing the challenge to access our special livery."

A similar event is also expected to be introduced in F1 23 in the near future. Moreover, on October 19, all driver ratings will be revealed to match their performances from real life.