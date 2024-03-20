EA Sports reveals EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for March: Lewandowski and Vinicius lead the way

After an exciting month of footballing action in Spain, massive names like Vinicius Junior and Robert Lewandowski have been included in the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees. Both these superstars have led their teams by example and earned them victories with their goals and assists, and could possibly earn an SBC version in the world of Ultimate Team.

Vinicius Junior and Robert Lewandowski already possess multiple special versions in Ultimate Team and are fan-favorites due to their high overall ratings and overpowered stats.

That said, let us look at all the nominees for EA FC La Liga POTM for March.

Lewandowski and Vinicius headline the nominee roster for the latest EA FC 24 La Liga POTM

With Real Madrid being firmly in the lead in the La Liga title race, it is no surprise that their star forward Vinicius Junior has been nominated for March's EA FC 24 La Liga POTM award. However, reigning champions FC Barcelona has also had a successful month, with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski spearheading their attack and being part of the nominees.

However, they will face stiff competition from other top contenders who have also performed exceptionally in March.

Which players are part of the latest EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees list?

These athletes have stood out with their amazing showcases of individual brilliance in the Spanish top flight recently, earning a spot on the POTM nominee roster:

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad)

Alexander Sorloth (Villareal)

Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Bilbao)

While the other names on this list are not as impressive as the two stars from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, they still have had their moments in the league this season. Alexander Sorloth, in particular, could also be an excellent third choice.

The Norwegian striker already has an overpowered Ultimate Birthday card in Ultimate Team. If he wins the vote, his potential EA FC 24 La Liga POTM card could be even better. However, with the vote being fan-based, it is more than likely that either Vinicius or Lewandowski will emerge victorious and earn their next special card on the virtual pitch.